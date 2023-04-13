Atletico San Luis vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Where and how to watch Atletico San Luis vs FC Juarez live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Manchester Atletico San Luis vs FC Juarez can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Atletico San Luis vs FC Juarez matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Atletico San Luis vs FC Juarez match on April 13, 2023 in several countries:

Juárez Statements

Diego Mejia spoke after the draw against Atlas: "Today the team showed that the team is not dead, this team has not stopped believing, this team just needed a little bit of affection, a little bit of love so that they could have self-esteem". "Everyone would think that if they see the statistics we had to lose, yes or yes. I don't get involved with the refereeing, if they believe that Toro's expulsion and Dueñas' tackle is fair, if there is no other like it, if in other matches there are no others like it. I don't get involved with the refereeing". "I spoke to him ('Toro' Fernández) and what I told him is that I don't know a player who has beaten a referee in his decision. He has to control his emotions, it's not the first time it's happened to him, he didn't do it with bad intentions, he's super passionate and there are moments when you have to detect and know the situation, there are ways to complain and understand what situation the team was in. Toro' is grieving with his teammates and learning from these mistakes so as not to give an advantage to the rivals".
How is Juárez FC coming along?

Juarez ended their last match with a one-goal draw, the team now coached by Diego Mejía failed to win at home.

How is Atlético San Luis?

San Luis had a resounding defeat against Pumas last time out, where the score ended three goals to one, so they will be looking to make it three out of three in this match.

The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

The Atlético San Luis vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

 

Welcome to the Atlético San Luis vs FC Juárez live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Day 15 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, at 22:00.

