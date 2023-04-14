Tigres vs Motagua Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions
Photo: VAVEL

What time is Tigres vs Motagua match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Motagua of 13th April in several countries:

Where To Watch Tigres vs Motagua around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

April 13, 2023

22:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

April 13, 2023

23:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

April 13, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

April 13, 2023

23:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

April 13, 2023

23:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

April 13, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

April 13, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

April 14, 2023

3:00

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

April 13, 2023

20:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

April 13, 2023

21:00 

ESPN, Star +
Watch out for this Tigres player:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, André-Pierre Gignac, the current feline killer is a fundamental piece for Tigres, he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

Watch out for this Motagua player:

The player to watch for this match will be midfielder Eddie Hernandez, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for Motagua and he proved it last match, now, he will be looking to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

Tigres' last lineup:

N. Gúzman; J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, Samir, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, J. Vigón, L. Quiñones; N. Ibáñez, A. Gignac.  
Motagua's last lineup:

M. Licona, W. Decas, M. Santos, M. Pereira, C. Melendez; I. Lopez, J. Nunez, J. Delgado, G. Triverio; E. Hernández, L. Campana
Background:

Motagua and Tigres have only met on one occasion in history, with the first leg being their only previous meeting, so this will be the second duel that brings the two teams face to face, also, for both teams it is already familiar to face rivals from the other's city as the CONCACAF Champions League has served for both squads to generate an idea about the possible approach that their opponent has in mind for them.
About the Stadium:

The Universitario Stadium or popularly known as "El Volcan" Universitario is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Today it is the home of the UANL Tigres and the Amazona Tigres Femenil, teams that play in the first soccer divisions of their respective categories or better known as Liga MX and Liga BBVAMX Femenil.

The stadium has a capacity for more than 42,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1. The first goal was scored by Mariano Ubiracy.

Another curious fact that accompanies this mythical sports venue is that it was precisely in this scenario that the "Wave" in soccer was born, specifically in 1986. The Estadio Universitario hosted the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, and the 1983 World Youth Championship.

They do not want to fail

On the other hand, the Tigres team is obliged to get the victory in this second chapter of the playoffs, because after what happened in the last match against Orlando, the team led by Chima already knows the importance of seeking victory from the first minutes of the match to avoid having to deal with the drama at the end of the match, so it is a fact that the first leg will have to be dominated by the BBVA MX League team to stay alive on the road to the CONCACAF qualification for the CONCACAF Cup, however, one of the big factors is that Motagua is coming from eliminating the Mexican soccer champion and is living an incredible moment in their local league for which the visiting team has ample possibilities to give the bell and leave them out of the competition, increasing the demand of the university players who have to make an almost perfect game and bring out that offensive power that characterizes them in the Mexican league.
Looking to surprise

The Motagua team is a well-known team as they have almost always been present in the CONCACAF Champions League and now, in this edition, they will once again be looking to go far in the competition, as well as to fight to reach the final and one day conquer the trophy that will take them to the World Cup at club level. In this match, Motagua will have to win as visitors after having lost in the first round of the elimination round, however, hopes are not dead, as having eliminated one of the favorite rivals to win the tournament, Pachuca, Motagua will have to show again that competitive version and thirst for victory for this match and so, However, Tigres has just eliminated Orlando City in the last round and the felines have experience in eliminating Honduran teams, as they have already faced a Honduran team on one occasion and were able to beat them, so the felines will have to be on the lookout for any mistakes the locals might make and take advantage of their advantage as visitors.  
CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments on the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League is back with all the action in search of the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup, where they are seeking glory at an international level to be the number one among thousands of clubs. In this match, the Tigres will welcome Motagua to the Volcán Universitario to face the last 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous competition with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over the Pumas, taking MLS to the top for the first time in the history of the competition, the UANL Tigres will want to dominate again this competition that once took them to the Club World Cup and return the glory to Liga MX.
Kick-off time

The Tigres vs Motagua match will be played at Estadio Universitario, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
