Spezia vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Background
The head-to-head record is short between the two teams, and the balance is in favor of the capital with six wins in six matches played. No draws or victories have been recorded in favor of Spezia.
The stadium
The venue for this match will be the Alberto Picco Stadium, a soccer stadium that hosts Spezia's home matches, and is located in the homonymous city, in Italy. It is one of the oldest stadiums in Italy and was built in 1919 and can only accommodate just over 10 thousand spectators.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the matchday 30 of Serie A between Spezia and Lazio. The Alberto Picco Stadium will host this clash between two teams with very different realities. The visitors are in second place while the locals are struggling to avoid relegation.
Last lineup Lazio
Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni, Ciro Inmobile.
Last lineup Spezia
Dragowski; Nikolaou, Caldara, Ampadu, Amian; Bourabia, Verde, Ekdal; Gyasi, Shomurodov, Kovalenko
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Spezia vs Lazio will be Massimiliano Irrati; Marco Bresmes, first line; Mattia Scarpa, second line; Alberto Santoro, fourth assistant.
How does Lazio arrive?
On the other hand, Lazio, coached by Maurizio Sarri Cooper, also needs the three points to stay in the European competition places for next season. Last matchday, the eagles achieved an important victory at home against Juventus, thanks to two goals from Milinkovic and Zaccagni to finish with a score of 2-1 , thus adding three units that serve them well in these instances of Serie A. Of the 29 matches they have played this season, Lazio have won 17, drawn 7 and lost 5, placing them in second place with 58 points.
How does Spezia arrive?
The Rocconeta team, coached by Leonardo Semplici, has got into trouble as it is above the relegation zone, so this match is very important for them to get 3 points and keep moving away from the relegation zone. Spezia arrives to this match after their third consecutive draw, this time against Fiorentina, in a match that ended in a one-goal draw the previous day. Since the start of the season, Spezia have won 5 of the 29 matches played so far in Serie A, with a record of 11 draws and 13 defeats, placing them in 17th position with 26 points.
Matchday 30 of Serie A
In this weekend, we will have a match the Serie A League will have activity with several matches corresponding to the 30th day. The Alberto Picco stadium will witness the clash of Spezia against Lazio. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to keep climbing positions in this competition, especially Spezia, which is dangerously close to the relegation zone. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Alberto Picco
The Spezia - Lazio match will be played at the Alberto Picco stadium, in La Spezia, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
