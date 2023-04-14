Schalke vs Hertha Berlin LIVE: Score and Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL Brazil

12:57 PM3 minutes ago

Hertha reserves

Ernst, Rogel, Kenny, Mittelstädt, Serdar, Sunjic, Niederlechner, Kanga, Ngankam
12:52 PM8 minutes ago

Hertha set

Christensen; Uremovic, Kempf, Dardai; Richter, Tousart, Cigerci, Boateng, Plattenhardt; Lukebakio, Jovetic
12:47 PM13 minutes ago

Schalke reserves

Schwolow, Ouwejan, Greiml, Uronen, Krauß, Zalazar, Tauer, Karaman, Frey
12:42 PM18 minutes ago

Schalke lineup

Fährmann; Brunner, Kaminski, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Latza; Skarke, Drexler, Bülter; Terodde
12:37 PM23 minutes ago

Home and away bad

Hertha have the worst away record in the division (five points) and haven't won for 10 away games. Schalke are the worst team at home (13 points)
12:32 PM28 minutes ago

Video Refereeing

VAR: Günter Perl

AVAR: Jan Seidel

12:27 PM33 minutes ago

Field Refereeing

Referee: Felix Borsch

Assistant Referee 1: Philipp Hüwe

Assistant Referee 2: Mark Borsch

Fourth official: Wolfgang Haslberger

12:22 PM38 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Schalke vs Hertha Berlin match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:17 PM43 minutes ago

What time is Schalke vs Hertha Berlin match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Schalke vs Hertha Berlin of 14th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:30 pm: ESPN3, Star +

Bolivia 2:30 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:30 pm: Onefootball

Chile 2:30 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:30 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:30 pm: Star +

USA 2:30 pm ET: ESPN+

Mexico 12:30 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:30 pm: Star +

Peru 1:30 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:30 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:30 pm: Star +

12:12 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Sandro Schwarz!

"Of course I feel tension before Schalke, but also coupled with a great expectation of a very exciting away game. It's a very important game. There are still seven games to go, we've received praise in the last two, but we haven't taken many points.

There is a great opportunity in the game. We need stability and frankness on the field to find space against the opponent's guidance. We have to fight physically and bring the quality of soccer.

You need aggressiveness on Friday, you can't hold back in the 50:50 duels. But it will also be important not to overdo it and not to overdo the emotion. Everyone knows that. We prefer to pack our bags in advance to put our soccer quality on the field.

You should never be relaxed in a Bundesliga game, a certain emotion is part of it. For us, we need that basic attitude, that basic tension, as well as our clarity in how we want to play soccer. Fans, players, staff - we're only going to get relegation together. We want to bet on the eleven we believe have the best chance of winning the game. The fact that one or another player has played there before can be an advantage. In any case, we know what is in store for us from the ranks there. In any case, the duel will be decided on the green field."

12:07 PMan hour ago
12:02 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Hertha

Christensen; Uremovic, Kempf, Dardai; Richter, Tousart, Cigerci, Serdar, Plattenhardt; Lukebakio, Kanga.
11:57 AMan hour ago

Hertha's situation

Jarstein is the only casualty for Sandro Schwarz, who still has doubts about Ejuke and Nsona, both with knee problems, and Boetius with a shoulder problem.
11:52 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Thomas Reis!

"We missed some things that stood out to us in previous weeks. For me it's critical that you see it visually so there are no excuses and we learn from it. It's about finding solutions together, throwing some things at each other, that's just part of the situation we're in. It's important that we speak one language when we take the field. The team gave me that feeling.

We want to play soccer actively, be braver, fight harder in the duels and, with the help of the fans, keep the three points here. I will lead, my team will certainly follow. We know it's a very important game and we have a chance to climb up the table and jump out of the relegation position overnight. This is the additional motivation we have.

We have to do everything we can on the field to make sure the fans feel that this team is giving everything to succeed. Hertha is under the same pressure. The important thing is a successful game".

11:47 AMan hour ago
11:42 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Schalke

Fährmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Skarke, Zalazar, Bülter; Frey.
11:37 AMan hour ago

Schalke's situation

Thomas Reis will not have four players at his disposal. Heekeren, who has a torn cruciate ligament, Polter, a knee injury, Kozuki, an ankle injury, and Uronen, an adductor injury. However, Karaman, with muscle problems, and Van den Berg, with an ankle injury, are doubts.
11:32 AMan hour ago

Old Lady

Also fighting relegation, Hertha Berlin has left the playoff zone and dropped to 17th place with 22 points. The Old Lady hasn't won any of their last five games, having accumulated three defeats and two draws.
11:27 AM2 hours ago

Royal Blues

Without a win in four games, with two losses in a row and two draws, Schalke 04 has moved back to the bottom of the league table, 18th, with 21 points.
11:22 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin live this Friday (14), at the Veltins-Arena at 2:30 pm ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 28th round of the competition.
11:17 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Schalke vs Hertha Berlin Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
