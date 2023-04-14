Middlesbrough vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Joshua Smith, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that will distribute 3 important points.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the most entertaining in the EFL Championship.
Background
The record leans towards Norwich, as they have met 12 times, leaving a record of 7 wins for Norwich, 2 draws and 3 victories only for Middlesbrough, despite that Middlesbrough by the position in the table will be the favorite to take the 3 points on this date.
How does Norwich arrive?
Norwich is coming from a scoreless draw with few goals against Rotherham, a team that has failed to generate dangerous plays and is in the middle of the overall table, they are in 8th position with 61 points and a record of 17 wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could move up to 5th position, hence the importance of the match tomorrow, this is how the two teams arrive to another round of the EFL Championship.
How does Middlesbrough arrive?
Middlesbrough comes from a 2-2 draw against Bristol, a match that was full of intensity, goals and emotions, but there was no dominator and in the end they had to share units, in the general table they are in 4th position with 68 points and a record of 20 wins, 8 draws and 13 defeats, they will look to continue adding wins and points and be able to aspire to the 3rd position.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Middlesbrough vs Norwich, match day 42 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Riverside Stadium, at 13:00.