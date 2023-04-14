Cremonese vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cremonese vs Empoli Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Cremonese vs Empoli match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Empoli of April 14th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM en Star +
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Paraguay: 1:45 AM on Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Empoli
Key player - Cremonese
In Cremonese, the presence of Daniel Ciofani stands out. The 37-year-old Italian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has scored six goals in 26 games played, where he has started six of them. He has 699 minutes in total.
Cremonese vs Empoli history
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count one duel, which ended in favor of Empoli with a score of 2-0 on November 11, 2022.
Empoli
Empoli are not doing well this season, but they have won four of the last six points they have played and in order to keep escaping from the last places, they must win a victory that will also give them more peace of mind.
Cremonese
Cremonese come into this match on the back of a very important win against Sampdoria. However, they still need more victories if they want to avoid early relegation to Serie B and they will have to give their best to give their fans some joy in this match.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!