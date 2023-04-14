Cremonese vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Cremonese vs Empoli Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Cremonese vs Empoli match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Cremonese vs Empoli match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Empoli of April 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM en Star +
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Paraguay: 1:45 AM on Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on Star +

6:50 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Empoli

In Empoli, the presence of Tommaso Baldanzi stands out. The 20-year-old Italian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has four goals in 20 games played, where he has started 18 of them. He has a total of 1320 minutes.
6:45 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Cremonese

In Cremonese, the presence of Daniel Ciofani stands out. The 37-year-old Italian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has scored six goals in 26 games played, where he has started six of them. He has 699 minutes in total.

6:40 AM3 hours ago

Cremonese vs Empoli history

These two teams have met 11 times. The statistics are in favor of Empoli, who have won five times, while Cremonese have won once, for a total of five draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count one duel, which ended in favor of Empoli with a score of 2-0 on November 11, 2022.

6:35 AM3 hours ago

Empoli

Empoli are not doing well this season, but they have won four of the last six points they have played and in order to keep escaping from the last places, they must win a victory that will also give them more peace of mind.

6:30 AM3 hours ago

Cremonese

Cremonese come into this match on the back of a very important win against Sampdoria. However, they still need more victories if they want to avoid early relegation to Serie B and they will have to give their best to give their fans some joy in this match.

6:25 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium

The Cremonese vs Empoli match will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium, located in the city of Cremona, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1929, has a capacity for 20,641 spectators.
6:20 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Cremonese vs Empoli Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo