Columbus Looks to renew an old rivalry

This Saturday, the Black & Gold return home to defend their fortress against the New England Revoultion at Lower.com field. This Saturday is being called "Back to the 90's" as a theme night for Columbus. So lets jump in our Delorean and take a trip back to the 90's. Both teams were part of the original teams that started MLS. With the Revs being founded in 1995, they had soccer greats like Alexi Lalas, Raul Diaz Arce while Columbus had greats like Brian McBride Brad Friedel, Dante Washington, Brian Maisonneuve, Robert Warzycha. Both teams have a lot of history against each other. The Crew and the Revs have squared off against each other 31 times. The Black & Gold having a slight advantage in the overall record between them 13-7-11, the Crew look to keep their win streak going and prove that America's hardest working team is back.

Last week saw the Crew notch a tough 2-0 win against D.C. United at Audi Field. In the last five matches, the Crew have a record of 3-1-1 and a home record of 3-0 this season so far. So far this season we have seen players like Aidan Morris, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Steven Moreira, Will Sands, and a lot of others step up this season. Coming off signing a new contract extension and getting his second call up to the USMNT, Aidan Morris will look to keep his hard work up and keep challenging himself more. And believe it or not folks, but the Crew are doing all these things so far this season without their best striker Cucho Hernandez playing.

Speaking of Cucho, coach Nancy said earlier in the week that "Cucho is on track to come back, He just started to be back on the field training and doing his rehab exercise on the field." As far as some of the other players that are out due to injuries, there has been no timetable for when we could see Josh Williams, Luis Diaz, or Eloy Room back in the lineup.

Now on the other side of the ball, the Revs are coming into Saturday's game with momentum coming off a 4-0 win over CF Montreal. in the last five games New England also boast a record of 3-1-1. With a young midfielder in Noel Buck playing at a high level, this New England team has shown that they are a very tough team to beat.

Now lets go back to the future. This Saturday is surely going to be a thriller with two top teams in the East battle. Whenever the Columbus Crew and the New England Revolution play against each other, it is usually a highly anticipated match as both teams have a strong fan base and a history of success in the league.

You can catch the game free on Apple Tv this weekend. game starts at 7:30pm