Necaxa vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

Follow here Necaxa vs Puebla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Necaxa vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Kraken, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Necaxa vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, April 14 2023.

USA Time: 9:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Necaxa vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Puebla: of Friday, April 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, April 14 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday, April 14 2023.

21:05 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday, April 14 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Friday, April 14 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday, April 14 2023.

20:05 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday, April 14 2023.

20:05 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Friday, April 14 2023.

1:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, April 14 2023.

21:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, April 14 2023.

21:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, April 14 2023.

19:05 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Friday, April 14 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Friday, April 14 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday, April 14 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday, April 14 2023.

21:05 hours

no transmission.
2:45 PMan hour ago

Statements from Puebla

Gastón Silva and Eduardo Arce spoke before the game against Los Rayos, where mistakes should not hurt them.

Gastón Silva: "We have been working all week, Necaxa is a direct rival that aspires to the same as us, we have to work on our own, we have to do what we did in the second half against Toluca, we must not get out of order".
"I trust in the team, we are working to get the 3 points, put our foot in the playoffs, we have to enjoy it, play it the way we want to."

Eduardo Arce: "The closing is important for all the teams, everyone has something at stake, they do not want to pay the fine, they want to enter the playoffs, they want to enter the first four, a closing where all the teams are going to press, we know what we are going to play for, we need to go out with everything, in our best version, we expect an intense team because we know what is at stake".
"We are only thinking about Friday's match, whether we fight among the 8 or the playoffs, our focus is on us, this match is the one that marks everything".

2:40 PMan hour ago

Players to watch

Facundo Agustín Batista is the player to follow for Necaxa, with 11 games and 8 as a starter in 684 minutes played, he has scored 2 goals. Federico Mancuello, the Argentinean who wears the jersey 10 of La Franja has surprised with 14 games as a starter, with 4 goals in 1176 possible, being one of Fede's best seasons. 
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
2:35 PMan hour ago

How does Puebla arrive?

The Pueblanos have a different condition than the locals, where they aspire to a reclassification spot, with La Franja with 16 points below Santos who equal them on points just like the Gallos who are above them. The minimum for reclassification is 15 points. A win is a must for La Franja to reach 19 points and hope Querétaro loses to be ninth. 
Puebla is coming off a loss against Toluca at home, but won away against Juarez by 2 goals to 0. Their next away game is against Tigres at the University Stadium and they will close against Xolos. 
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
2:30 PMan hour ago

How is Necaxa doing?

The Rays are coming off a loss against Chivas, the Rays have not scored 3 points since matchday 12 away from home, and have not won at home since matchday 7 against Pumas. They only have 3 games left after this match against Puebla, then Atlas and Toluca away from home. They currently have 13 points outside the reclassification zone. Now the goal is not to pay a fine.
Photo Necaxa
Photo Necaxa

 

2:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Necaxa vs Puebla LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo