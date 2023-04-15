Necaxa vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Necaxa vs Puebla Live Score
How to watch Necaxa vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Necaxa vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
19:05 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, April 14 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
Statements from Puebla
Gastón Silva: "We have been working all week, Necaxa is a direct rival that aspires to the same as us, we have to work on our own, we have to do what we did in the second half against Toluca, we must not get out of order".
"I trust in the team, we are working to get the 3 points, put our foot in the playoffs, we have to enjoy it, play it the way we want to."
Eduardo Arce: "The closing is important for all the teams, everyone has something at stake, they do not want to pay the fine, they want to enter the playoffs, they want to enter the first four, a closing where all the teams are going to press, we know what we are going to play for, we need to go out with everything, in our best version, we expect an intense team because we know what is at stake".
"We are only thinking about Friday's match, whether we fight among the 8 or the playoffs, our focus is on us, this match is the one that marks everything".
Players to watch
How does Puebla arrive?
Puebla is coming off a loss against Toluca at home, but won away against Juarez by 2 goals to 0. Their next away game is against Tigres at the University Stadium and they will close against Xolos.
How is Necaxa doing?