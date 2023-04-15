Mazatlan vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match
Imagen:VAVEL

Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Tijuana live online

The match will be televised on Azteca.
Mazatlan vs Tijuana can be tuned in from Azteca Deportes live streams. 
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Xolos player

Pedro Canelo, forward. Experienced Argentinean player, he has been in Liga MX for several seasons, his arrival to the border team gave a lot of hope to the team, but unfortunately his performance has been very similar to that of the whole team, the striker has only 3 goals in 14 games played, for the end of the tournament he will have to do better.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player

Nicolas Benedetti, forward. The 25 year old Colombian came to Liga MX to play with America, the player did not achieve a great level and moved to Mazatlan team where he has had good performances from time to time, in this tournament where Mazatlan is last in the table, the forward has scored 4 goals and assisted on 3 occasions, and with few options to transcend, he must close in a better way.
Benedetti gets ready/Image: MazatlanFC
Last Xolos lineup

Rodriguez, Diaz, Diaz, Lopez, Godinez, Lertora, Vazquez, Canelo, Rodriguez, Valenzuela, Romero.
Last alignment Mazatlan

Gutierrez, Venegas, Alanis, Vidrio, Almada, Padilla, Barcenas, Montaño, Meraz, Benedetti, Colman.
Face to face

Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 2-0 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan
Tijuana 2-3 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 1-0 Tijuana
Tijuana at a crossroads

Xolos de Tijuana has not been able to recover from a very dark period, the team has become a team of the pile for several years now, to solve that the team has changed coach constantly and simply the results are the same, this tournament Miguel Herrera returned to lead the team, hoping to return it to be competitive, but currently the team is in 17th position with only 12 points, The bad news for the team is that in their last game against Queretaro, Miguel Herrera was expelled and has been given a two-match suspension. This defeat against Queretaro left them in a complicated position, as they belong to the same group, Xolos would leave Queretaro without the possibility of playing in the playoffs, as they would be penalized if they were to score 3 more points.
Mazatlan wants a better closing

Mazatlan is having one of its worst tournaments since its appearance in Liga MX, the arrival of the team promised to give a different face to the league, but unfortunately the results have not been the best, although the team arrived in a complicated moment, several years have passed and they have not had a memorable tournament, Mazatlan is currently going through a bad moment and is looking to get out of it, even though it has very few chances to qualify, Mazatlan is in 18th place with only 7 points, their two victories have been against Tigres and Cruz Azul, which means they can surprise anyone in the remaining rounds.
Mazatlan prepares/Image: MazatlanFC
Basement duel

The Liga MX is reaching its last days and as always, the fate of many teams is already beginning to be known, the duel between Mazatlan and Tijuana will be a duel between the last places in the table, the chances of both teams to qualify for the playoffs are very small if not null, with 9 points left to play, both teams will need a miracle and will seek to get the three points when they meet at the Cañoneros' stadium.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlan vs Tijuana match, corresponding to the Liga MX 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Kraken at 11:05 pm ET.
