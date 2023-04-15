Mazatlan vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Xolos player
Pedro Canelo, forward. Experienced Argentinean player, he has been in Liga MX for several seasons, his arrival to the border team gave a lot of hope to the team, but unfortunately his performance has been very similar to that of the whole team, the striker has only 3 goals in 14 games played, for the end of the tournament he will have to do better.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Nicolas Benedetti, forward. The 25 year old Colombian came to Liga MX to play with America, the player did not achieve a great level and moved to Mazatlan team where he has had good performances from time to time, in this tournament where Mazatlan is last in the table, the forward has scored 4 goals and assisted on 3 occasions, and with few options to transcend, he must close in a better way.
Last Xolos lineup
Rodriguez, Diaz, Diaz, Lopez, Godinez, Lertora, Vazquez, Canelo, Rodriguez, Valenzuela, Romero.
Last alignment Mazatlan
Gutierrez, Venegas, Alanis, Vidrio, Almada, Padilla, Barcenas, Montaño, Meraz, Benedetti, Colman.
Face to face
Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 2-0 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan
Tijuana 2-3 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 1-0 Tijuana
Tijuana at a crossroads
Xolos de Tijuana has not been able to recover from a very dark period, the team has become a team of the pile for several years now, to solve that the team has changed coach constantly and simply the results are the same, this tournament Miguel Herrera returned to lead the team, hoping to return it to be competitive, but currently the team is in 17th position with only 12 points, The bad news for the team is that in their last game against Queretaro, Miguel Herrera was expelled and has been given a two-match suspension. This defeat against Queretaro left them in a complicated position, as they belong to the same group, Xolos would leave Queretaro without the possibility of playing in the playoffs, as they would be penalized if they were to score 3 more points.
Mazatlan wants a better closing
Mazatlan is having one of its worst tournaments since its appearance in Liga MX, the arrival of the team promised to give a different face to the league, but unfortunately the results have not been the best, although the team arrived in a complicated moment, several years have passed and they have not had a memorable tournament, Mazatlan is currently going through a bad moment and is looking to get out of it, even though it has very few chances to qualify, Mazatlan is in 18th place with only 7 points, their two victories have been against Tigres and Cruz Azul, which means they can surprise anyone in the remaining rounds.
Basement duel
The Liga MX is reaching its last days and as always, the fate of many teams is already beginning to be known, the duel between Mazatlan and Tijuana will be a duel between the last places in the table, the chances of both teams to qualify for the playoffs are very small if not null, with 9 points left to play, both teams will need a miracle and will seek to get the three points when they meet at the Cañoneros' stadium.