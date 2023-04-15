Wolves vs Brentford Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Wolves vs Brentford Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolves vs Brenftord match.
4:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Wolves vs Brentford match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Brentford of 15th April in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 15, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

April 15, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

April 15, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

April 15, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

April 15, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

April 15, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

April 15, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

April 15, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

April 15, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

April 15, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
4:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Brentford player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Danish midfielder and national team selection; Christian Nørgaard. Brentford's current MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the field, helping to retain possession and having a great ability to distribute the ball in the opponent's half, Brentford would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.    

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Brentford's final lineup:

D. Raya; A. Hickey, P. Jansson, E. Pinnock, B. Mee, R. Henry; J. Dasilva, C. Norgaard, M. Jensen; I. Toney, K. Schade.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic Wolves center forward, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the game. 

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Wolves line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Wolves and Brentford have met on a total of 25 occasions (12 wins for Wolverhampton, 3 draws, 10 wins for Brentford) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, both teams are tied with 39 goals scored each. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 14 of the current season, when Wolves drew 1-1 with Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

Molineux Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is currently the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It is located in the city of Wolverhampton, England and has a seating capacity of more than 30,000 spectators.

The stadium has hosted matches of the England National Team and, more recently of, the England Under-21 National Team, also the first UEFA Cup Final in 1972.

4:20 AM3 hours ago

Looking for a place in European competitions

On the one hand, Brentford is giving its best effort to get the best version of the Bees in the remaining 7 games of the season and be able to sneak into the famous Big Six of the Premier League to avoid being left without European competitions since in case of not achieving the qualifying ticket, Brentford will have to start again from scratch the next season since the local tickets such as the FA Cup, is something that is not available to have been eliminated from the competition.
4:15 AM3 hours ago

They need to get the win

Wolves do not want to be relegated to the Championship and remain without being part of the elite category of soccer in England, also, after being eliminated in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Wolves now has only one goal to focus on; to keep away from relegation and keep their place in the Premier League for at least one more season. Likewise, Wolves are currently only a couple of points away from the relegation fight and the tranquility in the league, as many teams are in the same situation, increasing the pressure on them. 
4:10 AM3 hours ago

The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all the teams, to have a good performance to close the season and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Wolves and Brentford will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as the lycanthropes are fighting to stay in the mid-table zone, facing the fight to avoid relegation with aspirations to climb some more places in the general table, while the Bees are fighting to get into the 10 places of the general table of the Premier League and try to fight for a place that will allow them to compete in a European competition next season to finish their participation in the current Premier League competition. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
4:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Wolves vs Brentford match will be played at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhamptom, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Wolves vs Brentford!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
