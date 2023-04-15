Sheffield vs Cardiff: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship
2:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Sheffield vs Cardiff match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Sheffield vs Cardiff match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield vs Cardiff of 15th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 7:30 am: Star+

Brazil 8:30 am: Star +

Chile 7:30 am: Star+

Colombia 6:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 6:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+, DAZN 2, DAZN

Mexico 5:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 7:30 am: Star+

Peru 6:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 8:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 7:30 am: Star+

1:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Sabri!

"We are not happy with the situation. In our meeting, my message to the players is absolutely simple; from day one I always said it was going to be difficult, but we have to stay focused and absolutely determined until the end with only one goal, which is to have three teams behind us. We've been lucky and unlucky at times, but that's why we have to stay determined for ourselves, our fans and the club. We lost points both at home and away by small details. We need to take care of the small details, because they can make a big difference in the end.

Before the game against Sunderland we talked about mentality, because in April we have many games ahead of us. We have to take care of all the details; on and off the pitch. We have to focus game by game. We play one game less than the teams around us, but we have to think only about Sheffield United now. There is pressure for the teams around us, as well as for ourselves, and we need to address that pressure and play with it; we need to do what we know we can do, but do it really well and give nothing to our opponent."

1:45 AMan hour ago

Cardiff's situation

Sabri Lamouchi has only three athletes in the medical department. Callum Robinson, hamstring injury, Ebdou Adams, muscle problem, Collins, who has torn his ligament.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!

"If someone had offered this at the beginning of the season, all the people would have taken it, and I think everyone should remember that. We did very well.

The important thing is that we ran from November last season to the play-offs. We didn't make it. We can be very confident of that, it wasn't short term, we've been performing that way and getting points for a long, long time. But with that comes that different kind of pressure where everything starts all over again.

Everything we did last season, we have to do for 46 more games. But nothing has been done. We have done brilliantly up to this point, everybody would love to be in this position and we put ourselves in this position, but we have done nothing. 

We need to make sure that in these six games we get as many points as possible as quickly as possible. Who knows what will happen? There may be bumps along the way, it may be easy, we don't know. We have to keep that focus until something is 100% and then we can relax."

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Sheffield's situation

Paul Heckingbottom has a few absentees. Firstly, goalkeeper Wesley Foderingham will serve a suspension, while Ben Osborn, Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies with hamstring injuries and Jack O'Connell with a knee injury are the other absentees.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Classification

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Bluebirds

In an opposite situation, Cardiff is fighting to avoid relegation. In 21st position, the Bluebirds have 42 points, one more than Reading, the first team in the relegation zone. In their last games they have won three, one and a draw.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The Blades

Coming from three wins and two losses, Sheffield is second in the competition with 76 points, within the Premier League access zone, and five behind third-placed Luton.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Sheffield vs Cardiff live this Saturday (15), at the Bramall Lane at 7:30 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 42th round of the competition.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Sheffield vs Cardiff Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
