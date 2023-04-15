Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chelsea vs Brighton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Brighton of 15th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11AM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 10AM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 11AM in Star+
Chile: 10AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 9AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 9AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 10AM in Peacock
Spain: 2PM in DAZN, DAZN2, Movistar+
Mexico: 9AM in Parmaount+
Paraguay: 11AM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 9AM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 11AM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 10AM in Star+, ESPN
Referee
Robert Jones will referee the match, with Ian Hussin and Wade Smith as assistant referees and Chris Kavanagh in charge of VAR.
Probable Brighton
The probable Brighton team for the match is: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, and Estupíñan; Caicedo, Gross, March, Mac Allister, and Mitoma; Ferguson.
Probable Chelsea
The probable Chelsea team for the match is: Kepa, Recce James, Fofana, Thiago Silva and Chilwell; Kovacic, Enzo Fernández and Mount; Sterling, Havertz and João Felix.
Injuries
Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka and Broja are all absentees for the Chelsea side. On the Brighton Colwill side, Lallana, Sarmiento and Moder are certain absentees for the match;
Lampard's press conference
In the pre-match press conference Lampard, Chelsea's interim manager, commented on many topics, going through the squad's injuries, praising Kanté and talking about the blues' poor run of form: "Not everyone can play, the math doesn't work. So I think during the period I am here, firstly I want to win soccer matches because we are Chelsea and that is what is expected of us and the fans. Secondly, I want to be part of a process in this period where players have a chance if they train well. If they deserve to play, they get an opportunity on the field and show what they can do. So tomorrow will be an opportunity for players who didn't play in the Champions League or at the weekend, because it's a game where we absolutely need freshness and energy. He (Koulibaly) will not be available for either game. It's a hamstring injury and it will be a matter of weeks, not days. He is a very good player, very experienced. People talk a lot about our squad, but when we don't have much cover at certain times and obviously the Champions League squad is different from the Premier League squad, of course it's a disappointment for him and for us, but an opportunity for someone else. We are still without him and we hope he gets fit as soon as he can. Having worked with N'Golo before, he is an incredible player, one of the best I have ever been lucky enough to work with. I know the positives of having him and the negatives of not having him, because in my first season here we missed him for some great periods. As an individual player, his impact is very clear. On the back of a four-month injury, we have to manage him at the same time, because when you have N'Golo fit, he is clearly one of the best midfield players in the world. I think you see in his performances in Madrid and against Liverpool last week that, having just come back from injury, he is not slowing down. When he plays, he always offers massive production and quality."
Premier League
Brighton are in seventh position in the Premier League with 46 points, one behind Aston Villa, seven behind Tottenham and 10 behind Manchester United, as well as being two above Liverpool and three above Brentford. Chelsea are in 11th position with 39 points, tied with Fulham who are just above them, as well as being four behind Brentford, six points above Crystal Palace and eight above Wolverhampton.
Last Matches: Brighton
Brighton, in turn, have a draw, a loss, and a win in their last matches. The draw was at home on Saturday with Brentford, 3-3, with goals from Mitoma, Welbeck and Mac Allister, while Jansson, Toney and Pinnock scored for Brentford. On Tuesday (4) the victory was away against Bournemouth, 2-0, with goals from Ferguson and Enciso. And away again the defeat was to Tottenham, 2-1, on Saturday (8), with goals from Son and Kane, while Dunk scored the other goal.
Last Matches: Chelsea
Chelsea come to this game in a very bad phase. On Tuesday (4), at home, the draw was goalless with Liverpool. After that, away from home on Saturday (8), the defeat was 1-0 to Wolverhampton, with a goal from Matheus Nunes. And away again, in the Champions League, the defeat came against Real Madrid, 2-0, with goals from Benzema and Asensio, on Wednesday (12).
