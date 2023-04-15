Blackpool vs Wigan: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
The two teams have met 43 times in history, with Blackpool winning 15, Wigan 18 and Wigan 10. In the Championship there are five games, with two wins for Blackpool and three for Wigan. At home Blackpool has hosted Wigan 22 times, with nine wins, six draws and seven losses. In the Championship there are only two games, with one win and one defeat.
Probable Wigan
Wigan probables for the match are: Amos, Hughes, Whatmough and Nyambe; Darikwa, Power, Tiehi and McClean; Aasgaard, Lang and Magennis.
Probable Blackpool
The probable line-up for Blackpool is: Maxwell, Lyons, Nelson, Thorniley and Husband; Carey, Fiorini and Anderson; Bowler, Rogers and Hamilton.
🗣️ "Dobs is great, he's played the game so he knows how we feel."— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) April 12, 2023
Tayt Trusty is full of praise for Blackpool's Interim Head Coach as he reflects on his season so far.https://t.co/34CxgU0cPg pic.twitter.com/XjZ2qBIA7U
Injuries
Blackpool might have Yates and Lavery returning from injury for this match, while Wigan will have no absentees.
Championship
Wigan and Blackpool share the bottom of the Championship standings. Wigan are bottom with 34 points and Blackpool are second-to-last, in 23rd position, with 35 points. Above them come Reading with 41, Cardiff with 42, Huddersfield and QPR with 43 and Rotherham with 45 points.
Last Matches: Wigan
Wigan on the other side comes with two defeats and one win in the last games. The win opened the sequence on Saturday (01), at home, 1-0 over QPR, with a goal by Power. On Friday (7) the defeat was away to Sheffield Wednesday, 1-0, with a goal from Ndiaye. And on Monday (10) the defeat was at home to Swansea, 2-0, with two goals from Piroe.
Last Matches: Blackpool
Blackpool comes into the game with three straight losses, and amazingly enough: all by 3-1. The first came on Saturday (01), away to Preston, with Brad Potts, Whiteman and Cannon, while Yates scored. On Friday (7), the defeat was to Cardiff, at home, with goals from Wickham, Kaba and Ralls, while Bowler scored. And on Monday (10), the defeat was away to Luton Town, with goals from Ruddock (2) and Morris, while Lyons deducted.
