Watford vs Bristol City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Watford vs BristolLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Watford vs Bristol match.
How to watch Watford vs Bristol Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Watford vs Bristol live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Watford vs Bristol
There are 90 matches between Watford and Bristol, with 27 Watford wins, 28 draws, and 35 Bristol wins. In the Championship there are 35 matches, with 10 Watford wins 12 draws and 13 Bristol wins. At home Watford have hosted Bristol 45 times, with 20 wins, 12 draws and 13 losses. In the Championship there are 17 games, with seven wins, four draws and six defeats.
Probable Bristol
The probable Bristol team for the match is: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Pring and Dasilva; King, James, Cornick, Weimann and Bell; Wells.
Probable Watford
The probable Watford team for the match is: Hamer, Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Kamara; Bacuna, Sarr, Choudhury, Louza, Pedro; Araujo.
Injuries
Watford will be without the injured Assombalonga for this match. Bristol's Kalas and Williams are also out due to injuries.
Championship
Watford and Bristol are in the middle of the Championship table, where Watford has 56 points and Bristol 53 points, tied with Swansea. Above them both come West Brom with 57 points, Sunderland with 58, Coventry with 59 and Norwich with 61, and below them come Stoke and Hull City with 52 points, Birmingham with 50 and Rotherham with 45.
Probable Bristol
Bristol on the other side comes in with two draws and one win in the last games. The first draw was 1-1 with Reading, at home, on Saturday (01), with Conway opening the scoring and Lucas João equalizing. On Friday, the win was away to Stoke, 2-1, with goals from Vyner and Mehmeti, while Powell scored the Stoke goal. And at home again, the draw was on Monday (10), 2-2, with Middlesbrough, with goals from Bell and Cornick, while Ramsey and Crooks scored for the visitors.
Last Matches: Watford
Watford come into this game with two defeats and a draw in their last few games. The first defeat was to Luton Town, 2-0, on Saturday (01), with goals from Osho and Campbell. On Friday, the defeat came at home to Huddersfield, 3-2, with goals from Rudoni, Pearson and Harratt, while Asprilla and Assombalonga scored. And on Monday (10), the draw was 2-2 with Coventry away from home, with goals from Joao Pedro and Imran Louza, while Godden and Sheaf deducted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Championshipmatch: Watford vs Bristol CityLive Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.