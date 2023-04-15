Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match live?
What time is Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Pellegrino!
Three factors are decisive: the doctors have to give the green light, the player has to be in good shape, and he has to feel good. If all three elements are right, then Grischa will get his chance to be on the field again.
I am very happy with the team spirit of the boys. The bench celebrates every action and boosts the team. You can see: the team sticks together.
I only met Thomas Tuchel once in a youth match against Mainz. I greeted him and we talked briefly. But he probably doesn't remember that anymore."
Probable lineup for Hoffe
Hoffe's situation
Speak up, Tuchel!
It has been very intense. It looks much more turbulent on the outside than it really is. Internally, it's a highly professional and very relaxed environment. A lot is happening, but in a good way. The focus here is on the sport.
It's about keeping the focus. It may seem like a mission impossible, but almost nothing is impossible in soccer. I have the feeling that we are excited about the return game and our revenge. We have trained well, now we need a good result in this game."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!