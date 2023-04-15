Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga
4:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim of 15th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

3:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Pellegrino!

"Unfortunately, Kevin Vogt still has knee problems and will miss the game against Munich. Robert Skov and Grischa Prömel have another week of training on their legs and are an option for Saturday. 

Three factors are decisive: the doctors have to give the green light, the player has to be in good shape, and he has to feel good. If all three elements are right, then Grischa will get his chance to be on the field again.

I am very happy with the team spirit of the boys. The bench celebrates every action and boosts the team. You can see: the team sticks together. 

I only met Thomas Tuchel once in a youth match against Mainz. I greeted him and we talked briefly. But he probably doesn't remember that anymore."

3:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Hoffe

Baumann; Kabak, Brooks, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Geiger, Becker, Angelino; Kramaric; Bebou, Baumgartner.
3:40 AMan hour ago

Hoffe's situation

Pellegrino Matarazzo will be without Larsen and Che, both with groin problems, Vogt, a knee injury, and Dabbur, who is suspended. Prömel, ankle injury, and Skov, muscular injury, are doubts.
3:35 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Tuchel!

"Poplar is out of the game. Otherwise, everyone else is available. The quality of training is crucial. Our focus is always on the next game. I hope that everyone is 100% prepared. We need a good result if we want to win the title. 

It has been very intense. It looks much more turbulent on the outside than it really is. Internally, it's a highly professional and very relaxed environment. A lot is happening, but in a good way. The focus here is on the sport.

It's about keeping the focus. It may seem like a mission impossible, but almost nothing is impossible in soccer. I have the feeling that we are excited about the return game and our revenge. We have trained well, now we need a good result in this game."

3:30 AM2 hours ago
3:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer;Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Sané; Gnabry.
3:20 AM2 hours ago

Bayern's situation

The Bavarian giants are in a locker room crisis. After the defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, Mané punched Sané due to a disagreement. The club suspended the striker for that game, in addition to a fine. In addition to this issue, Thomas Tuchel is missing through injury. Lucas Hernández and Choupo-Moting, with knee problems, and Neuer, with a broken leg.
3:15 AM2 hours ago

Hoffe

Coming from three wins in a row, as well as two defeats on the road, Hoffenheim are situated in 14th place with 28 points. With a gap of five points to Stuttgart, the team inside the relegation playoff zone, Hoffe have a success rate of 34%.
3:10 AM2 hours ago

Bavarians

With 71 percent success rate, Bayern Munich leads the competition with 58 points, two more than rivals Borussia Dortmund. In the last five games, the Bavarians have won four and lost one.
3:05 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim live this Saturday (15), at the Allianz Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 28th round of the competition.
3:00 AM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo