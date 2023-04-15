Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City live for Matchday 41 of the 2022-2023 EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from Ewood Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ben Bereton, a must see player!
The Blackburn striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Chilean continues his development and has become one of the starters for the team derived from the good season last year in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 22 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Blackburn attack and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 14 goals and 4 assists in 44 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does the Blackburn get here?
Blackburn Rovers continue their EFL Championship season, ranking sixth with 62 points, after 19 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Tyler Morton, Dominic Hyam, Clinton Mola, George Hirst and Callum Brittain to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 8 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Blackburn team is going through a negative streak, adding 3 defeats in the last 5 games, leaving several points on the way. The team will try to break the negative streak with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and close the gap with the championship leaders.
Oscar Estupiñan, a must see player!
The Hull City striker is one of his club's great leaders in attack and the team's top scorer. Estupiñan seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the Colombian striker participated in 33 games where he got 3 assists and 18 goals in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, that's why Hull City signed him to increase his chances of getting into the Premier. The Colombian had a great start to the season and, for the moment, has 13 goals and 1 assist in 37 games played.
How does Hull City arrive?
Hull City continues with the 2022-2023 EFL Championship season where it remains in sixteenth position with 52 points, after 13 wins, 13 draws and 15 losses. Hull is located 18 points away from the relegation places, so the mission of permanence is maintained. Likewise, his path in the FA Cup has not been so interesting, falling in the third round against Fulham. Some interesting names in this group are Oscar Estupiñan, Regan Slater, Jacob Greaves, Ozan Tufan and Cyrus Christie, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Ewood Park located in the city of Blackburn will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 31,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1882.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City match, corresponding to Matchday 41 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Ewood Park, at 14:45 o'clock.