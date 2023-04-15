Atlas vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Atlas vs Pachuca online and live from the Clausura 2023?
This is the start time of the Atlas vs Pachuca match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 19 hours without transmission
Brazil: 20 hours without Transmission
Chile: 20 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 18 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 18 hours without Transmission
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on TUDN
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours on VIX+ and SkyHD
Paraguay: 20 hours without Transmission
Peru: 18 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 19 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 19 hours without Transmission
Luis Chavez, a must see player!
The Tuzos midfielder starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican started the season in good shape, at the moment he is going with 1 goal and 3 assists in 13 games played . Chávez continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tuzos midfield and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the MX League league. The Mexican will have to manage to work more with Erik Sánchez and Eduardo López to create an offensive of fear.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Los Tuzos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 as MX League champions, the team finished with 32 points after 9 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses in the MX League. The defending champions showed excellent football and managed to win one more title by beating Toluca in the final. The champion coaching staff remained and players such as Fernando Olvera, Cristian Arango, Antonio Figueroa and Enzo Martínez also arrived, mainly to reinforce the team's offense. Pachuca has a deep squad and it is expected that it will obtain the expected results, the team arrives with a good streak of 3 victories in its last 5 duels. The Tuzos are in fifth place in the Clausura 2023 with 25 units, after 8 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses. The team continues to show great football at the hands of their coach Sergio Almada and they are in a great moment to try to win the Liga MX title again. The Tuzos will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Julian Quiñones, a must see player!
The Atlas striker continues this campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Colombian started the season in good shape, so far with 8 goals and 1 assist in 14 games played. Quiñones is a fundamental piece of the Rojinegros offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the aspirations of those from Guadalajara for another MX League title. Julian Quiñones will have to work more with Julio Furch and Brian Lozano to create, once again, a fearsome offense.
How does the Atlas get here?
The Rojinegros arrive after completing the Clausura 2022 with the two-time Liga MX championship. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make few major adjustments to the team. Players like Edison Flores, Idekel Domínguez and Mauro Manotas arrived to reinforce all sectors of the pitch. Atlas has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was mixed by drawing and losing in their first matches against América and Toluca, since then they have achieved the most victories until reaching the twelfth place in the general table. Currently the team is located in thirteenth place in the general table with 14 points, after 2 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses, in addition to being placed out of playoff positions.
Where's the game?
The Jalisco Stadium located in the city of Guadalajara will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 55,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1960.
