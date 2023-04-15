Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Tottenham vs Bournemouth live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Tottenham vs Bournemouth live corresponding to Date 31 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Bournemouth match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Heung-Min Son, a must see player!
The Tottenham winger is the highest reference in his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Son seeks to continue his development in English football and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham on offense, in addition to showing his high level with the "Asian Tigers" in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is one of the great figures of the team English and his offensive contribution is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he has scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Heung-Min along with Harry Kane are the top references in the Spurs offense and the ones with the highest scoring capacity.
How does Tottenham get here?
Tottenham continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in fifth position with 33 points, after 10 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses. The Spurs are located within the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the objective in mind of the team. These come from losing to Manchester City and reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup. Some interesting names in this group are Heung Min-Son, Harry Kane, Cristian Romero, Richarlison and Hugo Lloris, these are the players who count With great preparation and they will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could be surprised and lose to Fulham in the competition.
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Bournemouth in attack. This is one of Bournemouth's promises and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he got 11 assists and 10 goals. The Dane had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth continues with its football process in the 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in the fourteenth position with 16 points, after 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The Cherries are located 3 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has been very interesting, leaving Norwich City out on penalties, after drawing 2 goals, in addition, they knocked out Everton in the third round by a 4-1 win. Some interesting names of this group are that of Philip Billing, Marcus Tavarnier, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the roster for the remainder of the football season. These do not march as the favorites to advance to the next round, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs Bournemouth match, corresponding to Date 30 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 10 o'clock.