Porto vs Santa Clara: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga

Speak up, Accioly!

"There are no more times to make history. We want to repeat what we did in the first round: to be a keen, committed team. We know the high degree of difficulty that the game brings but we will give our best and try to play our roles well. 

Yes, that's the way. Although we are not achieving our goals in terms of points, you can see that the team has been building that standard, that level that the players showed in the last game, especially in the first half. We will continue our path and, as long as there is hope, we will work to be able to get out of this situation.

We have been penalized for this. You fight it with concentration and trying to minimize the risks so that these situations don't happen again."

Santa Clara's situation

Danildo Accioly will not be able to count on defender Paulo Henrique and midfielder Kento Misao. Both are suspended.
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"We have had at many times more than three, four or five players in our medical department. In the game in Milan (against Inter for the Champions Round of 16), we were up to the last moment to see (the fitness of) two or three players who ended up playing, but it makes it very difficult for us to prepare for games. It's one thing to say what I want on the board, but it's another thing to pass it on the field for them to understand what space to occupy. It was the same situation in Luz (in the derby with Benfica). 

Obviously, it is very important to have the whole squad available. Two players have to come in for those places. Our strategy involves where I will use Otávio - or if I will use him or not - Pepê and who will be the right-back. It is true that both (Grujic and Taremi) played an excellent game in Luz, as did the whole team. 

I heard this this week and I don't celebrate victories, in this house you don't celebrate that. Only with acquired titles. What happened was this, within a difficult game we lived the moment with this emotion, it was that way. In terms of wear and tear, I always wear myself out, because I go into detail and live in a passionate way. The first figure in the club is our president and then the administrators. 

I look at these statements in two ways. The first is because we have a friendly relationship and the second is because he is pulling the bag (of the president of the club saying that the team without the coach), with ulterior motives of coming back here. I do not know what it will be. I am coach of Porto, I have a contract and in the near future I will also be (Porto's coach). I have a few games here to finish the season (and another year on my contract?) Exactly, but in soccer things change very fast. I can lose two games in a row and the president can throw my bags at the door, why not?".

Porto's situation

João Mário is the only one missing for Sérgio Conceição.
Classification

Brave Madeirans

With 18%, Santa Clara is in the relegation zone, in 18th, the last position, with 15 points. They are ten points behind Estoril, the first team out of the red zone. The best result of the Bravos Madeirenses is a draw, 2-2, against Boavista.
Dragons

Coming with morale, after beating rival and leader Benfica, Porto has 64 points, in second place, narrowing the gap to seven. The Dragons, with a 79% success rate, have not lost in five games, having accumulated four wins and a draw.
Eye on the game

Porto vs Santa Clara live this Saturday (15), at the Dragon Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 28th round of the competition.
