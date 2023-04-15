Porto vs Santa Clara: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Santa Clara match live?
What time is Porto vs Santa Clara match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4 pm: No transmission
Chile 3 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2 pm: No transmission
USA 3 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3 pm: No transmission
Peru 2 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3 pm: No transmission
Speak up, Accioly!
Yes, that's the way. Although we are not achieving our goals in terms of points, you can see that the team has been building that standard, that level that the players showed in the last game, especially in the first half. We will continue our path and, as long as there is hope, we will work to be able to get out of this situation.
We have been penalized for this. You fight it with concentration and trying to minimize the risks so that these situations don't happen again."
Santa Clara's situation
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
Obviously, it is very important to have the whole squad available. Two players have to come in for those places. Our strategy involves where I will use Otávio - or if I will use him or not - Pepê and who will be the right-back. It is true that both (Grujic and Taremi) played an excellent game in Luz, as did the whole team.
I heard this this week and I don't celebrate victories, in this house you don't celebrate that. Only with acquired titles. What happened was this, within a difficult game we lived the moment with this emotion, it was that way. In terms of wear and tear, I always wear myself out, because I go into detail and live in a passionate way. The first figure in the club is our president and then the administrators.
I look at these statements in two ways. The first is because we have a friendly relationship and the second is because he is pulling the bag (of the president of the club saying that the team without the coach), with ulterior motives of coming back here. I do not know what it will be. I am coach of Porto, I have a contract and in the near future I will also be (Porto's coach). I have a few games here to finish the season (and another year on my contract?) Exactly, but in soccer things change very fast. I can lose two games in a row and the president can throw my bags at the door, why not?".
