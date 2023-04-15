Southampton vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Crystal Palace online and live in the Premier League
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Southampton vs Crystal Palace can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
What time is the match of Southampton vs Crystal Palace match day 31 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Southampton vs Crystal Palace match on April 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 10:00 hours ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 09:00 hours
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Michael Oliver, who will have the task of doing a great job in this match that will surely have many clashes due to the fights that are expected to take place.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises a lot of intensity and excitement.
Background
The record leans to Southampton, as they have met 14 times leaving a record of 6 wins for Southampton, 3 draws and 5 wins for Crystal Palace, so tomorrow Crystal Palace will be a little favorite because of the moment they are living in the Premier League.
How does Crystal Palace arrive?
Crystal Palace comes from defeating Leeds 5-1, a match they dominated from start to finish, in the general table they are in 12th position with 33 points and a record of 8 wins, 9 draws and 13 defeats, it is expected that tomorrow will be a very intense match with arrivals in both areas due to the need for points.
How does Southampton arrive?
Southampton comes from an ugly 4-1 loss against Manchester City, a match they suffered from start to finish and failed to be superior at any time, in the overall table they are in last position with only 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 19 defeats, a team that is in danger of relegation and will seek to get out of that bad streak, this is how Southampton arrives at this meeting.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Southampton vs Crystal Palace, corresponding to the match day 31 of the Premier League. The match will take place at St Marys Stadium, at 08:00.