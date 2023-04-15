Aston Villa vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Unai Emery!
“We have to be very demanding with our goals and try to be consistent.
“We have to try to create a great atmosphere between us and our fans. We have to create good feelings with them and be great with them.”
“I spoke to him when I got here and we went to Dubai, and I told him that football is hot. It's changing and so are the players. 20, 30, 40 years old it would be impossible to keep a 37-year-old player in the squad, very difficult.
“At Villarreal I had players aged 40, 38 and now I have changed my mind with young and old – the same thing.
“Today players care about their health, they care about physical work. I'm just watching Young and his match, just focusing on how he's doing. how old is he - 25 years old? Thirty-eight? Maybe, but for me it's a lot. the same.
“I know his contract is up. It's over [in the summer] and we'll decide. I'm happy with him, and in the last game he played against Nottingham, he played really well. He used his experiences to help the team, and I appreciate that. this a lot.”
“The first thing was to be aware of our mistakes and some things we weren’t doing well. Through our analysis and being consistent with our work, our games ;s we improve].
“We got upset and decided to change some things to improve and be competitive. We wanted to be more consistent as a team with our organization.
“So is it? practice. By practicing you? you can improve. By practicing, you can improve. You can be tough on yourself. When we talked about conceding 11 goals in three matches, we got really mad.
“Our reaction was fantastic. First, to be humble enough to work harder and analyze matches at our level on video and try to change that as we have been doing.p>
“Newcastle is one of the best cities in the world. a team whose development has been very strong. They are building a very serious team, a very organized team.
“Now they are one of the best teams in the Premier League, playing with his (Eddie Howe’s) identity. They are very aggressive in high pressure, aggressive individually and are feeling strong in your mindset.
“We have faced many great challenges and we have been successful, but tomorrow is the day of the year. It is the hardest challenge we will face in the last few matches.”
Likely Aston Villa!
How does the Aston Villa arrive?
Speak up, Eddie Howe!
“I firmly believe that you have achieved this goal. You don't need to be in Newcastle to get the best possible treatment. It's always about how the player can get back as soon as possible in the best physical condition. If that means going away to see someone you love. If you've worked and who you really like, I have no problem with that.
“We send a staff member with him so he is not alone. We have contact and this member is in contact with us. If you're thinking of Newcastle United, then I think that's it. It's an important combination. The job he's been doing. It's good and it's about trying to recover it as quickly as possible”.
"He is here. very good. This is early so cross your fingers that he finishes training and can be available very soon. There is a possibility (to be involved in the trip to Villa). We need to see how he trains today. had limited training time, but he looked pretty good.
“The smile is still a smile. He's so great with Miggy. He's got this personality - he's in it. You are always in a positive frame of mind. This is the way to go. It’s one of the things we love about him. really committed to your rehabilitation.
"He left a few times for injections and spent time in Barcelona for treatment. He's back, really excited and he's happy. He's a very professional guy, so he came back sooner than we thought."
“Thereá There is a growing belief that we are going back to the past. We are in top form after a difficult period in January. We were a little frustrated with ourselves in the Premier League.
“The Wolves victory was a great moment for us. It brought us back to winning ways and we backed that up. We had three very difficult games to play. We played six days last week, which were a huge test for us both mentally and physically. We got through that and now we're off to what I see as the last set of games this season.
“ There’s a big test to come, nothing is off. decided and we have everything to prove.”
“ It’s a squad game. We’re going to need everyone to contribute, starting or not. it can have a game changing effect and we hope to get a positive result for us at any stage.
“Only! I can choose eleven players, but I have a very strong squad when everyone is in shape. I think the understanding of the group has been very good. I haven't had any internal problems. Of course, the players I are not playing are disappointed, but I think it's okay. It's the same at any level, but I have to try to make the right decisions for the team”.
“I think they complement each other very well. We wouldn’t have this defensive record if they didn’t have (played) the amount of games together, but they have a good understanding .
“Both are very good on the ball, first of all, which helps us build the attack and be a good attacking unit. Defensively, they really excelled. Aerically, they have been very good and mobile, what do you want? it has to do with the way we play.
“They have covered the defense very well together with the full-backs, who have also been excellent for us. It has been a great team effort from them."
“We had a conversation. His levels of enthusiasm, aggressiveness, and motivation are really high. You are fiercely determined to do well and achieve and are This is one of his strengths and we want to embrace that. We love that about him, but I think there are times when he needs a cool head.
“It’s about trying to explain the situation and talk it through. I have no problems with him - he trained really well this week.
“ You want. You want good people off the field, good role models, and professionals who are living their lives to try and succeed. On the field, you want to be successful. You want people to absolutely want to win, and to do everything in their power to try and achieve that, while being passionate about what they're doing”.