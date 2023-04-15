Reading vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Burnley lineup
For his part, Kompany may field the following eleven to face Birmingham. Farrell, Vitinho, Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Tella, Cullen, Cork, Zaroury, Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez.
Possible Reading lineup
Paul Ince may field the following eleven to face Burnley. Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, Mcintyre, Hoilett, Hutchinson, Ince, Hendrick, Guinness-Walker, Carroll and Lucas Joao.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time for Reading vs Burnley on Saturday, April 15 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 11:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Reading vs Burnley can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 32 times, where Reading have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of seven victories. Paul Ince's side have won on 15 occasions, while Burnley have won in 15 matches and Burnley in eight games. In nine other matches they have drawn against each other.
Burnley standings
On the other hand, Burnley is positioned at the top of the EFL Championship, and with several rounds to go, they have already achieved their goal because they are already a Premier League team for the next victory. Kompany's team has 90 points, fourteen points behind their pursuers, Sheffield United. As visitors, they are the best visiting team in the competition with 39 points out of a possible 57, having won on eleven occasions, six draws and two defeats.
Reading standings
Reading is looking for a position to stay in the current division. The home team has 41 points, which places them in 22nd position. They are one point behind Cardiff City, which is in a relegation position. They have not won eight consecutive matches. At home, they have collected 35 points out of a possible 60, as they have won ten matches, five draws and five defeats.
Burnley's last game
Burnley had a great win at their home stadium against second-placed Sheffield United. Turf Moor experienced another victory for their team after learning that they will be playing in the Premier League next year. For their part, Sheffield United are playing for the second place to be promoted directly to the top flight of English soccer. Foderingham's red card in the 17th minute of the game was crucial in the outcome of the match. The first half ended with a goalless draw despite the chances that the home side had. The first goal came on the hour mark when Gudmundsson opened the scoring. Ten minutes later, he scored his personal brace and Burnley's second goal of the match. In the end, the match ended with the home side winning 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday.
Reading's last match
Reading lost in their previous match against Preston North End. The result of the match was 2-1 in favor of the home side. The first 45 minutes were goalless and they had to wait until the second half to open the scoring. The home side took the lead with Cannon's goal in the 56th minute. The last part of the game was very intense and saw two goals, one from each team. In the 83rd minute, Kelvin equalized but when it looked like it was all going to end in a draw for the home side. However, Potts gave Preston the three points in the last minute of the game.