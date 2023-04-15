Rangers vs ST Mirren LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Scottish Premiership 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from ST Mirren: Ryan Strain
The 26-year-old Australian right wing back is having a very good season. He is the club's top assister, with 5, and he has also scored 3 goals. Will he be able to appear tomorrow against Rangers?
Player to watch from Rangers: James Tavernier
The 31-year-old English right-back is magic for Rangers. He is a right back and he is the team's goalscorer! This season he has played all 31 games and has scored 15 goals and also has 6 assists. He is one of the right backs with the best goal ratio in the world. Will he appear against ST Mirren tomorrow?
Last XI from ST Mirren
Trevor Carson; Charles Dunne, Joe Shaughnessy, Marcus Fraser; Thierry Small, Mark O'Hara, Alexander Gogic, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Strain; Curtis Main, Tony Watt
Last XI from Rangers
Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Ben Davies, John Soutra, James Taverner; Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Mallik Tillman, Todd Cantwell; Alfredo Morelos
Uruguay: 10:00 am
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am
Chile: 9:00 am
Colombia:8:00 am
Ecuador: 8:00 am
USA (ET): 10:00 am
Spain: 3:00 pm
Mexico: 8:00 am
Paraguay: 10:00 am
Peru:8:00 am
Venezuela: 9:00 am
ST Mirren come from a good win!
Steve Robinson's team is having a really good season, they are now in 5th place, one point behind 4th place and 4 points ahead of 6th. Last matchday they played 4th place Hearts and they won 0-2, so they are really close to being in the top 4. Can they win tomorrow to try and get to 4th place?
Rangers come from a tough loss!
There are only two match days left in the Scottish Premiership and Rangers are in second, and it is impossible for them to win the league, because they are 12 points behind Celtic, which they lost against them in the last matched 3-2. If they would have won the match, they could still have had a chance to win the league. Can Rangers Win tomorrow to get a little bit closer to Celtic and to not be humiliated?
Where will the match be?
The Ibrox Stadium located in Glasgow; Scotland will be the stadium that will house the match between Rangers and ST Mirren corresponding to matchday 32 of the Scottish Premiership. This stadium has space for 50,817 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Scottish Premiership match: Rangers vs ST Mirren Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Rangers and ST Mirren corresponding to matchday 32 of the Scottish Premiership. The meeting will take place in Ibrox Stadium. It will start at 8:00 am