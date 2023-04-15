Bologna vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Bologna vs. Milan match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
However, they scored in the 40th minute through Bennacer, who received an assist from Rafael Leão, and showed they could hold on to the result until the end. Napoli made it easy for themselves by being outnumbered from the 29th minute on. Anguissa, who received two yellow card warnings in a four-minute span, went early to the shower.
The return match is scheduled to take place in Naples on Tuesday, April 18. In addition to getting the upper hand in the contest, Milan saw the possibility open up of facing a Derby della Madoninna in the semifinals. In the quarterfinal that will indicate their opponent if they manage to advance, Internazionale beat Benfica, 2-0, in Lisbon. In the Italian Championship, however, it is also fighting a battle with its biggest rival for a spot in the G4.
In Bergamo, the Bolognese scored 2-0. In addition, they played a balanced game against a technically more qualified rival. They had control of the round for 51% of the time, they were inferior in the number of chances created for finishing (13 to 15), however, there was equality in the rate of shots on target. There were six for each side. The way to the triumph was opened by Sansone in the fourth minute of the second half. In the 41st minute, Orsolini completed the job.
With Thiago Motta, a Brazilian with Italian citizenship, at the coaching reins, Bologna have won two consecutive matches and haven't lost in four games in the national competition. With this performance, the Club is five points away from the G-6 and needs to maintain the positive sequence to stay in contention for a spot in the Europa League. Rossoblù closed the gap last weekend by beating sixth-placed Atalanta.
Milan also come into the match on the back of their victory over rivals Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. With the return leg to be played on Tuesday (18) in Naples, the Rossonero go to Bologna dividing their attentions. In Serie A, Stefano Pioli's side are coming off a goalless draw at home and a thrashing of Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, if they lose this Saturday (15), the Milanese could see the Club risk being overtaken by Internazionale and leave the G-4.
Milan are favored, despite playing away from home. The ball is rolling for Bologna x Milan at 09 am ET, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy.
Serie A 30th round
Date: April 15, 2023
Time: 09:00 a.m. ET
Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.