Bologna vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A
Where and how to watch Bologna vs. Milan on TV and in real time?

Bologna vs. Milan
Serie A 30th round

Date: April 15, 2023

Time: 09:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy

Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Bologna vs. Milan match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Bologna vs. Milan match will kick off at  9am (ET), being played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, in the 30th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Milan:

Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw e Ballo-Toure; Krunic e Pobega; Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere e Rebic; Origi.
Probable Bologna:

Skorupski; Posch, Lucumi, Soumaoro e Kyriakopoulos; Schouten, Dominguez; Aebischer, Ferguson e Barrow; Sansone.
G-6 IN SIGHT...

The Rossoblù go into the match aiming for victory to stay in the G-6, while the Rossonero divide their attention with the Champions League quarterfinals. However, if they don't win the match, the team from Milan can leave the G-4 in Serie A.
WILL YOU SPARE THE PLAYERS?

For their part, AC Milan are coming off a crucial victory over Napoli in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal. The 1-0 win in midweek may cause coach Stefano Pioli to save some players for the duel against Bologna, with the return leg in Naples in mind. But staying in the G-4 of the Italian Championship is also crucial for the team's season.
Milan:

Milan went ahead on Wednesday, April 12, in their battle with Napoli for a place in the Champions League semifinals. Relying on the possibility of playing the first leg of the quarterfinals at home, they scored 1-0. In the encounter, it had the round under its control for 48% of the time, built fewer opportunities to shoot (12 to 15) and was inferior also in the statistic of shots on target (2 to 5).

However, they scored in the 40th minute through Bennacer, who received an assist from Rafael Leão, and showed they could hold on to the result until the end. Napoli made it easy for themselves by being outnumbered from the 29th minute on. Anguissa, who received two yellow card warnings in a four-minute span, went early to the shower.

The return match is scheduled to take place in Naples on Tuesday, April 18. In addition to getting the upper hand in the contest, Milan saw the possibility open up of facing a Derby della Madoninna in the semifinals. In the quarterfinal that will indicate their opponent if they manage to advance, Internazionale beat Benfica, 2-0, in Lisbon. In the Italian Championship, however, it is also fighting a battle with its biggest rival for a spot in the G4.

Photo: Milan
Bologna:

Two victories in the last rounds allowed Bologna's fans to dream of a return to international tournaments. The double ended with a 3-0 win at home against Udinese. But the most important match was on Saturday, April 8, against Atalanta, a direct rival in this battle. It was the so-called 'six-point game'.

In Bergamo, the Bolognese scored 2-0. In addition, they played a balanced game against a technically more qualified rival. They had control of the round for 51% of the time, they were inferior in the number of chances created for finishing (13 to 15), however, there was equality in the rate of shots on target. There were six for each side. The way to the triumph was opened by Sansone in the fourth minute of the second half. In the 41st minute, Orsolini completed the job.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bologna and Milan is valid for the 30th round of the Serie A.

With Thiago Motta, a Brazilian with Italian citizenship, at the coaching reins, Bologna have won two consecutive matches and haven't lost in four games in the national competition. With this performance, the Club is five points away from the G-6 and needs to maintain the positive sequence to stay in contention for a spot in the Europa League. Rossoblù closed the gap last weekend by beating sixth-placed Atalanta.

Milan also come into the match on the back of their victory over rivals Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. With the return leg to be played on Tuesday (18) in Naples, the Rossonero go to Bologna dividing their attentions. In Serie A, Stefano Pioli's side are coming off a goalless draw at home and a thrashing of Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, if they lose this Saturday (15), the Milanese could see the Club risk being overtaken by Internazionale and leave the G-4.

Milan are favored, despite playing away from home. The ball is rolling for Bologna x Milan at 09 am ET, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy.

Welcome and welcome to the Bologna x Milan live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match between two teams from Italy: on one side Milan, who are fourth in the Serie A, and fighting for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. On the other, Bologna, in 8th place, which is five points behind Atalanta, first place in the qualification table for next season's European competitions. Both teams face each other in the 30th round of Serie A 2022/23. The match between the 4th and 8th places takes place in the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, in Bologna, Italy, at 09 am (local time). Follow everything about the duel between the Italians here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
