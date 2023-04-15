Inter vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Inter Milan vs Monza live score here. Everything you need to know about this Serie A matchday 30 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, home of the nerazurri. Don't miss a single detail of the Inter Milan vs Monza match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Inter Milan vs Monza Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Inter Milan - Monza live on TV, your options are: Paramount and CBS Network
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and CBS app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Inter Milan
André Onana; Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens; Joaquín Correa y Romelu Lukaku.
Last lineup Monza
Michele Di Gregorio, Caldirola, Carlos Augusto, Marrone, Valoti, Birindelli, Molina, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Colpani, Caprari, Andrea Petagna.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Inter Milan vs Monza match will be Luca Pairetto; Valerio Vecchi, first line; Marcelo Rossi, second line; Daniele Rutella, fourth assistant. VAR assistant: Paolo Valeri VAR assistant 2: Giacomo Paganessi
How is Monza coming along?
On the other hand, the Biancorossi, coached by Raffaelle Palladino, have no aspirations of being able to enter European competitions next season due to the place they occupy in the standings. However, Monza wants to stay in the mid-table in order not to get into trouble in the relegation zone. Monza comes into this match after playing against Udinese on matchday 29 where it ended in a bittersweet draw as the home side equalized the score at 2 after a penalty in the 92nd minute. The Biancorossi are currently in 13th place in Serie A with 35 points from 9 wins, 8 draws and 12 defeats.
How is Inter Milan coming along?
The Nerazurri team coached by Simone Inzaghi Semplici, has gradually resumed its best level since they are alive in the Champions League and are in the top 5 in this season of Serie A, however, they must not stop stepping on the accelerator if they want to stay in the area of European places. That is why, they must take advantage of their home ground so that they can get 3 points and continue to consolidate their place in the next Champions League season. Inter Milan comes into this match after a convincing 2-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. In the local league, the Nerazurri are coming from a one-goal draw against Salernitana, in a match in which the home goalkeeper was the hero, preventing Inter from winning. Since the start of the season, Inter Milan have won 16 of the 29 matches played so far in Serie A, with a record of 3 draws and 10 defeats, placing them in 5th position with 51 points.
Matchday 30 of Serie A
This weekend, we will have a promising match with the Serie A League that will be active with several matches corresponding to the 30th matchday. The Giussepe Meazza stadium (San Siro) will witness this clash between Inter Milan and Monza. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to keep on climbing positions in this competition, especially Inter, which needs to get the most points if they want to stay in the European competitions zone. Will the locals or the visitors be able to win?
The match will be played at the Stadium Giuseppe Meazza
The Inter Milan - Monza match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, in Milan, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
