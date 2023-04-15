Chaves vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Chaves vs Benfica match on TV and in real time?
When is the game between Chaves x Benfica and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable lineup for Benfica
Probable lineup of Chaves
Roger Schmidt
Vítor Campelo
BENFICA:
In the meeting with the Milanese, the Benfica players were better in the first half. They didn't allow the visitors even one certain shot. However, having produced five shooting opportunities, they only hit the target once. In the final phase, the duel was more balanced. Each team created seven chances to shoot. Inter scored in the sixth minute with Barella and in the 37th minute with a penalty kick by Romelu Lukaku.
CHAVES:
The match, which closed the schedule of the 27th day of the Portuguese League, didn't go out 0-0. Chaves was even closer to winning. Although he had the ball for less time (45%), built more opportunities for finishing (16 to 15) and also led the rate of shots on target (5 to 4). It thus advanced to 33 points (eight wins, nine draws, and ten losses).
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica is the favorite to win the Portuguese League title, but is going through a bad moment this season. The team has lost the classic against Porto by 2-1 in the national competition and lost to Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League by 2-0.
Chaves is not in danger of relegation and the team is far from the top teams. The goal of the final stretch of the Portuguese League is to finish high and at the top of the league table. But it comes from two games without a win, being a defeat to Braga by 2-1 and a goalless draw with Gil Vicente.
Benfica are big favorites, despite being away from home. The ball rolls for Chaves x Benfica, at 2 pm (Brasilia), at the Estadio Municipal de Chaves, in Chaves, Portugal.
28th round of Premier League
Date: 15 April 2023
Time: 1:00pm ET
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Chaves, Chaves, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.