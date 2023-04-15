Chaves vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga
28th round of Premier League

Date: 15 April 2023

Time: 1:00pm ET

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Chaves, Chaves, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.

The match between Chaves x Benfica will start at 1 pm (ET), being played at the Estadio Municipal de Chaves, in Chaves, Portugal, valid for the 28th round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Otamendi e Grimaldo; Florentino Luís e Chiquinho; João Mario, Rafa Silva e Aursnes; Gonçalo Ramos. Técnico: Roger Schmidt.
Probable lineup of Chaves

Paulo Vítor; Nélson Monte, Steven Vitoria, Carlos Ponck e Bruno Lenga; João Teixeira, João Mendes e Ricardo Guimarães; Benny, Juninho e Euller. Técnico: Vítor Campelos.
Roger Schmidt

Coach Roger Schmidt seeks to recover the team and begins work to reverse the disadvantage in the Champions League. But the coach does not have some players at his disposal for the Portugal League match. Mihailo Ristic, Alexander Bah, Gonçalo Guees and Julian Draxler are injured and will not face Chaves.
Vítor Campelo

Vítor Campelo seeks points against the leader of the Portuguese League, but has the support of the fans to ensure a historic result. The coach has almost full strength for the match. The only absence is Jonny Arriba, who is injured.
BENFICA:

Benfica was in a very delicate situation in its struggle to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League. On Tuesday, April 11, even with the possibility of playing at the Stadium of Light against Internazionale, Italy, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, they were defeated 2-0. Now, they will have to try to reverse the situation in Milan next Wednesday, April 19.

In the meeting with the Milanese, the Benfica players were better in the first half. They didn't allow the visitors even one certain shot. However, having produced five shooting opportunities, they only hit the target once. In the final phase, the duel was more balanced. Each team created seven chances to shoot. Inter scored in the sixth minute with Barella and in the 37th minute with a penalty kick by Romelu Lukaku.

Benfica
Benfica

 

CHAVES:

Chaves can now think about the 2023/2024 season. Its mission is accomplished. It returned to the elite division of the Portuguese Championship and guaranteed its permanence in the competition. He did this without having flirted at any time with the relegation zone. On Monday, April 10, facing Gil Vicente, in Barcelos, he put one more point on his account.

The match, which closed the schedule of the 27th day of the Portuguese League, didn't go out 0-0. Chaves was even closer to winning. Although he had the ball for less time (45%), built more opportunities for finishing (16 to 15) and also led the rate of shots on target (5 to 4). It thus advanced to 33 points (eight wins, nine draws, and ten losses).

The match between Chaves x Benfica is valid for the 28th round of the Primeira Liga Bwin.

Benfica is the favorite to win the Portuguese League title, but is going through a bad moment this season. The team has lost the classic against Porto by 2-1 in the national competition and lost to Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League by 2-0.
Chaves is not in danger of relegation and the team is far from the top teams. The goal of the final stretch of the Portuguese League is to finish high and at the top of the league table. But it comes from two games without a win, being a defeat to Braga by 2-1 and a goalless draw with Gil Vicente.
Benfica are big favorites, despite being away from home. The ball rolls for Chaves x Benfica, at 2 pm (Brasilia), at the Estadio Municipal de Chaves, in Chaves, Portugal.

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match between two teams from Portugal: on one side Benfica, who live an excellent phase in the Portuguese Championship, being the current sole leader of the tournament. The Reds are also in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League and will face Internazionale Milano. Chaves, on the other hand, is living the opposite moment, being 11th. The difference to the fifth-placed team, however, is 11 points. Both teams face each other in the 28th round of the Primeira Liga Bwin 2022/23. The match between the 1st and the 11th place of the Portuguese League takes place at the Estádio Municipal de Chaves, in Chaves, Portugal, at 1 pm (ET). Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
