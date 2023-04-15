Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Speak up, Sebastian Hoeneß!

“We've won two games and we're satisfied, but now it's back to focus: focus, work clearly and carry the momentum forward to defeat Dortmund. We don't have time to lose and we have to add all the points we can”, said the 40-year-old player.''

I see boys as very balanced. We're happy with the change of heart, but we remain attentive and focused," said the VfB coach, who added of the visitors on Saturday: "It's about finding the balance in the game – a mix of being brave, getting into positions by winning the ball quickly and actively, but also with some periods of calm.”

“We took the right step in the last two games together with the fans. The support was incredible. We want to keep putting everything into winning, and that way we will have the fans on our side.”

Probable Stuttgart!

Fabian Bredlow; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton e Hiroki Ito; Josha Vagnoman, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Enzo Millot e Borna Sosa; Serhou Guirassy e Chris Führich
How does Stuttgart arrive?

 Stuttgart arrives for the confrontation with two consecutive victories, one for the German Cup and the other for the Bundesliga. The team occupies the 17º placement in the national league and seeks to move away from the relegation zone.
Speak up, Edin Terzic!

& rdquo; Hoeneß let the team play with three saves in their first two games – before the victory in Bochum, they managed to win 1-0 in the cup in Nuremberg. “They made a very organized, cohesive and stable impression. The two victories gave them a lot of self-confidence and courage", said Terzic, for whom Stuttgart is not the place to be. They are a typical team fighting relegation.   They have a lot of possession, fight and win many tackles and have a high passing rate. They have experienced many close games, some of which were disputed and unfortunate defeats.” The BVB coach expects a “difficult task. But we have shown in the first leg and throughout the year that we can handle the situation well. Both teams are under pressure to get results because both want to achieve their goals”. 

    He’s played a lot in that position in the past. We tested this several times at the training camp in Marbella because we believe the position is the right one for us. suitable for him, given his skills”, explains Terzic.“ good at tackles and headers and has good speed.” Terzic also brings Soumaila Coulibaly into play, who regularly trains with the professionals and most recently played for the Under-23s of the 3ª division.''

“We want to build on that. We will go back to optimally preparing for the game.  in the final stage.  It's just a question of using that starting position” season.”

Likely Borussia Dortmund!

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Süle, Hummels e Raphaël Guerreiro; Bellingham, Emre Can e Brandt; Malen, Haller e Adeyemi
How does Borussia Dortmund arrive?

Borussia Dortmund arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the last match, where they recovered from the defeat against Bayern Munich. The triumph was against Union Berlin, in third place, in which he recovered the confidence of the players in the dispute for the title.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK!

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Arena

The Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Arena, with a capacity of 60.441 people.
