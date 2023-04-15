Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score Here
Speak up, Sebastian Hoeneß!
I see boys as very balanced. We're happy with the change of heart, but we remain attentive and focused," said the VfB coach, who added of the visitors on Saturday: "It's about finding the balance in the game – a mix of being brave, getting into positions by winning the ball quickly and actively, but also with some periods of calm.”
“We took the right step in the last two games together with the fans. The support was incredible. We want to keep putting everything into winning, and that way we will have the fans on our side.”
Probable Stuttgart!
How does Stuttgart arrive?
Speak up, Edin Terzic!
He’s played a lot in that position in the past. We tested this several times at the training camp in Marbella because we believe the position is the right one for us. suitable for him, given his skills”, explains Terzic.“ good at tackles and headers and has good speed.” Terzic also brings Soumaila Coulibaly into play, who regularly trains with the professionals and most recently played for the Under-23s of the 3ª division.''
“We want to build on that. We will go back to optimally preparing for the game. in the final stage. It's just a question of using that starting position” season.”