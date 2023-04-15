Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
4:38 PM2 minutes ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata in the matchday 12 of the Liga Profesional. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
3:06 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata live match, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.

3:01 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:56 PM2 hours ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata of April 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brasil: 9:00 PM on Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
España: 2:00 AM (April 16)
México: 7:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:51 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Estudiantes de La Plata

In Estudiantes de La Plata, the presence of Mauro Boselli stands out. The 37-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has four goals and one assist in 11 games played, being a starter in eight of them. He has a total of 625 minutes.

2:46 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Luca Langoni stands out. The 21-year-old Argentine forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has three goals and one assist in 10 games played, being a starter in eight of them. He has 657 minutes in total.

2:41 PM2 hours ago

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata history

These two teams have met 202 times. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, which has been victorious on 110 occasions, while Estudiantes de La Plata has won on 45 occasions, leaving a balance of 47 draws.

In the last five encounters with Boca Juniors at home, the balance is in favor of the Xeneize, who won four games, while the remaining one ended in a draw.

2:36 PM2 hours ago

Estudiantes de La Plata

Estudiantes de La Plata is coming from a draw that broke its winning streak, but will have the opportunity to add its fourth match without losing at La Bombonera.

2:31 PM2 hours ago

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors is coming off a loss to San Lorenzo and now in Jorge Almirón's second game as coach will have to find a win to avoid losing further ground.

2:26 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at La Bombonera

The Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
2:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo