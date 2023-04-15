Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome back
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata live match, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brasil: 9:00 PM on Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
España: 2:00 AM (April 16)
México: 7:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Estudiantes de La Plata
In Estudiantes de La Plata, the presence of Mauro Boselli stands out. The 37-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has four goals and one assist in 11 games played, being a starter in eight of them. He has a total of 625 minutes.
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Luca Langoni stands out. The 21-year-old Argentine forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has three goals and one assist in 10 games played, being a starter in eight of them. He has 657 minutes in total.
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes de La Plata history
These two teams have met 202 times. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, which has been victorious on 110 occasions, while Estudiantes de La Plata has won on 45 occasions, leaving a balance of 47 draws.
In the last five encounters with Boca Juniors at home, the balance is in favor of the Xeneize, who won four games, while the remaining one ended in a draw.
Estudiantes de La Plata
Estudiantes de La Plata is coming from a draw that broke its winning streak, but will have the opportunity to add its fourth match without losing at La Bombonera.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is coming off a loss to San Lorenzo and now in Jorge Almirón's second game as coach will have to find a win to avoid losing further ground.