Betis vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Espanyol live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Espanyol live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Betis vs Espanyol can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Betis vs Espanyol, matchday 29 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match on January 29, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m. PT
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 10:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:30 a.m.
South Africa: 10:30 a.m.
Australia: 12:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Betis Statements
Manuel Pellegrini spoke before the match: "With Cádiz the match was divided into two parts. With eleven against eleven, that's what we expected. Then the expulsions distorted the match. We have to take that as experience, it hasn't happened to us for a long time. We need to get three points again. "He has been training very well for weeks. If he didn't play more it was because of an injury and the good performances of Aitor and Sabaly. I have full confidence that he will respond if it's his turn to play tomorrow." "I think we are not a team that is dedicated to fouls. Four dismissals were last man.... When there is such an important play perhaps they should be reviewed. The VAR helps the referee, it shouldn't be interpreted as correcting him. But we don't complain about sending offs." "It's always worrying, we have to be balanced as a team. We have fewer goals than last season and in the last few games we haven't created many chances. It's an issue where we're looking for solutions. It will be a momentary blip, hopefully our strikers will recover their goal-scoring ability".
How are Espanyol coming along?
Espanyol lost against Athletic by two goals to one, the team will be going all out to get points and continue climbing up the table at the end of the season.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis arrives after drawing against Cadiz two goals to zero, the team coached by Pellegrini could not get the victory and in this match they will try to give a lethal blow.
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.
The Betis vs Espanyol match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Betis vs Espanyol live stream, corresponding to Matchday 29 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, at 12:30 pm.