PSG vs Lens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here PSG vs Lens live
Player to watch from Lens: Lois Openda
Player to watch from PSG: Lionel Messi
Last XI from Lens
Last XI from PSG
When and where to watch PSG vs Lens?
Some of the times for the match
Argentina:4:00 pm
Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 8:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru: 1:00 pm
Uruguay: 3:00 pm
Venezuela: 2:00 pm
Lens come from a suffering victory!
Lens will have to fight twice against PSG tomorrow, since as they are out of the Champions League, the Parisians have all their focus on winning the league. Will Lens be victorious tomorrow?
¡PSG come from a good win!
Last game PSG faced Nice on a visit and it was a very good match for the Parisians, as they won 0-2. As for shots, Nice dominated, but Donnaruma saved many shots and PSG was also effective, thanks to a goal from Messi and one from Ramos. Can PSG get ever closer to the title tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
In addition, this stadium has been one of the most important in the history of football, since it hosted the third World Cup in history in 1938, where two group stage matches and a semifinal were played, it also hosted the 1998 World Cup. It has not only been important for the men's World Cups, it also hosted the women's World Cup in 2019 and two European Championships.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Lens Live Updates!