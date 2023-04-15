Millwall vs Preston North End LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Millwall

Speak up, Gary Rowett!

Likely Millwall!

Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Burke; Bradshaw.
How does Millwall arrive?

 Millwall comes to the clash with four games without a win, two defeats and two draws, causing the team to turn on the warning signal in the fight for a place in the Championship playoffs.
Speak up, Ryan Lowe!

“I think Gary has obviously established not only himself but the team as a championship team that challenges every season with limited resources and budget.

“We know that going to The Den, let alone Millwall, to face Gary’s team is a must. It's a tough place to go, but we're really looking forward to it.

“These are two teams in good shape and with the same points, trying to reach the top six, but we know it will be a tough game, a tough battle, but we are enjoying it.”

“These are teams fighting for their lives, fighting for points, players fighting for their careers, but this game is the best. a little different.

“Obviously, this spices it up because two teams are facing each other at the same points and trying to get to the Play-Off positions, so it’s important. so it becomes a little different. 

“I have to say that Gary’s teams play with a style and a brand, but they also have some good quality players who know how to tear you apart. out of the area, with kicks and little link plays and knockdowns and whatnot.

“He has all kinds of different attributes on his team, so they are where they are because they deserve to be there. with the performances they have done this season. 

“ It's a different kind of game than it has been the last three, definitely.”

Likely Preston North End!

Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Whiteman, Potts, Onomah, Johson, Álvaro Fernandez; Parrot, Cannon.
How do you get to Preston North End?

 Preston North End arrives for the clash with three straight wins, jumping to 7º placement.
Round

  to 42º Championship round.
The game will be played at The Den

The Millwall vs Preston North End game will be played at The Den, with a capacity of 20.146 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Championship: Millwall vs Preston North End live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
