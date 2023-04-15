Millwall vs Preston North End LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Millwall vs Preston North End Live Score Here
Speak up, Gary Rowett!
Likely Millwall!
How does Millwall arrive?
Speak up, Ryan Lowe!
“We know that going to The Den, let alone Millwall, to face Gary’s team is a must. It's a tough place to go, but we're really looking forward to it.
“These are two teams in good shape and with the same points, trying to reach the top six, but we know it will be a tough game, a tough battle, but we are enjoying it.”
“These are teams fighting for their lives, fighting for points, players fighting for their careers, but this game is the best. a little different.
“Obviously, this spices it up because two teams are facing each other at the same points and trying to get to the Play-Off positions, so it’s important. so it becomes a little different.
“I have to say that Gary’s teams play with a style and a brand, but they also have some good quality players who know how to tear you apart. out of the area, with kicks and little link plays and knockdowns and whatnot.
“He has all kinds of different attributes on his team, so they are where they are because they deserve to be there. with the performances they have done this season.
“ It's a different kind of game than it has been the last three, definitely.”