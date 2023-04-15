Cadiz vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Score
How to watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cadiz vs Real Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Real Madrid's statements
"The team is pretty good, it's a difficult match because Cadiz is in a good dynamic, also enters the panorama of the quarterfinals, but we have the desire to play a good game."
"It is not yet known if we play the semifinals, nor Manchester City because we have to play one more game, it is a Champions League tie that anything can happen, we and they must compete in another 90 minutes more."
"Vinicius has a load in the adductor, the test has not shown any type of injury only an overload just like Kroos."
Latest clashes
The most recent match in the last year Real Madrid won at the Bernabeu two goals to one, but in the match played in the territory of the yellow submarine, they tied at one goal, but Real Madrid already know what it is to win on the field of Cadiz.
Players to watch
On the Madrid side, Frenchman Karim Benzema with 18 games has scored 14 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. In the Copa del Rey he has only scored 4 goals and assists. In the Champions League he has scored 4 goals in 7 games.