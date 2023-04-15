Cadiz vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
10:00 AM

Follow here Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cadiz vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Mirandilla. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM

How to watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AM

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cadiz vs Real Madrid

This is the start time of the game Cadiz vs Real Madrid: of Saturday, April 15, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, April 15, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Saturday, April 15, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Saturday, April 15, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday, April 15, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Saturday, April 15, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Saturday, April 15, 2023

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Saturday, April 15, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, April 15, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

Saturday, April 15, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, April 15, 2023

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, April 15, 2023

16:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday, April 15, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Saturday, April 15, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Saturday, April 15, 2023

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
9:45 AM34 minutes ago

Real Madrid's statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media prior to this game against Cadiz, where the Italian coach knows that a lot is at stake in the upcoming games. Ruling out any injury to his star player Vinicius.

"The team is pretty good, it's a difficult match because Cadiz is in a good dynamic, also enters the panorama of the quarterfinals, but we have the desire to play a good game."

"It is not yet known if we play the semifinals, nor Manchester City because we have to play one more game, it is a Champions League tie that anything can happen, we and they must compete in another 90 minutes more."

"Vinicius has a load in the adductor, the test has not shown any type of injury only an overload just like Kroos."

9:40 AM

Latest clashes

Latest clashes

The five most recent matches between Cadiz and Real Madrid. Los Merengues record 2 wins, 1 loss and Cadiz have 2 wins.

The most recent match in the last year Real Madrid won at the Bernabeu two goals to one, but in the match played in the territory of the yellow submarine, they tied at one goal, but Real Madrid already know what it is to win on the field of Cadiz.

9:35 AM

Players to watch

Players to watch

Álex Fernández the midfielder of Cádiz is an element that you should not lose sight of, with 30 years old the veteran has scored 3 goals in 24 games, being one of the most regular players in the yellow submarine's squad. He can also play as an attacking midfielder or attacking midfielder.

On the Madrid side, Frenchman Karim Benzema with 18 games has scored 14 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. In the Copa del Rey he has only scored 4 goals and assists. In the Champions League he has scored 4 goals in 7 games.

Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
9:30 AMan hour ago

How are Cadiz coming?

Cadiz comes from a win and a draw in their last two games, beating Betis in a very important game for the team, although they have been very regular in the league they are in the 14th position with 31 points, far away from the relegation position, something to highlight is that they have not won since their home game against Rayo Vallecano.
Photo: Cadiz
Photo: Cadiz
9:25 AMan hour ago

How are Real Madrid coming along?

The Merengues are coming from a great moment after winning the King's Cup match against Barcelona, beating Valladolid, but losing in a surprising way against Villarreal, their schedule looks very tight because after this game they will have to play the second leg of the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea, a match that they are winning on aggregate by two goals to zero. With Karim Benzema still very much in goal, where the Frenchman is expected to be present with some notation that will help Real Madrid to cut points and why not continue with the hope of winning the title against Barcelona waiting for a mistake of the eternal rival.
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
9:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Cadiz vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
