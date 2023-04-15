Everton vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Everton vs Fulham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Fulham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Everton vs Fulham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Fulham of April 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Fulham's latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Kenny Tete, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Jay Stansfield.
Everton's latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Fulham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Fulham's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Everton. The player Aleksandar Mitrovic (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals in 21 games played and he scored once last game against Brentford. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Everton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Andreas Pereira (#18), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 6 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Bobby De Cordova-Reid (#14) the 30-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 28 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Fulham in the tournament
Fulham had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 11 games won, 6 drawn and 12 lost, together with 5 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a win against Brentford, they prevailed 3-2 at Craven Cottage and thus continue their run of three games without losing. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Fulham. The player Demarai Gray (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 21 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 6 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him score on Saturday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 21 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the seventeenth position of the general table after 6 games won, 9 drawn and 15 lost, together with 27 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a victory against Leeds United, they won 1-0 at Goodison Park and thus they get their sixth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Goodison Park is located in the city of Liverpool, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 39,000 spectators and is the home of Everton Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1892 and cost £30 million.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Everton vs Fulham!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.