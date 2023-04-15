QPR vs Coventry LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
“It hasn’t been a surprise in terms of the style of play that the teams play or the physicality of the league, to still have that knowledge or expectation of what you’ you have to get used to it anyway.
"It takes time. I had to do it very quickly, having only joined the team in January, I didn’t have the full season to get used to it.
“ you have to adjust as quickly as possible and get used to it as quickly as possible.”
“The defensive side is the best. have to learn more.
“Teams play more balls longer and are more physical and inclined to chase, so you’ it has to be ready all the time.”
“The more games we can play, the better for the team, so we want to reach the play-offs.
“Imagine getting promoted, it would be a huge thing for this club. We have to take advantage and try not to play under pressure and go and do what we can.
“I think we can beat anyone in this league in our day who is placed in the top 20. in front of us.
“On the team and the team, we know we have a chance if we can pull these performances together.”
“It meant that the period of accommodation was more comfortable.
“I get along really well with the boys and the camaraderie on the team is great. It is very good and the atmosphere in the locker room and in the team is very good. good.”
“The atmosphere has been really good. Our supporters are great home and away and they are some of the best supporters I have ever seen. vi.
“I am looking forward to it (QPR) and I am sure it will be successful. more good weather on the road again.”
“ It's a tough place to go and they are fighting for their lives. They had a new coach this season.
“They had a commendable result at West Brom on Monday and that will give them the edge. trust, from our point of view we have nothing to lose.
“We can be confident to move the ball against a big, physical side. They change their style and are fighting for their lives, and they have good players in their ranks , but we have to go there. and try to harm them”.
“He gets things done; He has had his own way and he has been very successful. He was fantastic at Wycombe and sees the difference. QPR as your club and you're welcome! desperate for it to be a success.
“He found things a little difficult, but he went in with his eyes open and will be happy. Will you be satisfied with the comeback against West Brom on Monday and will be delighted If you are satisfied and will use this as something to build on.
“They have good players, they recruited in January, bringing in Chris Martin, who is a top player. a very good player.
“They are a threat, they put more crosses into the box than anyone in the league and they put you in the spotlight. You are under pressure and have players who can hurt you.
“It will be two teams at play and we have to see if we can take down a team that we haven’t been able to do in our own backyard since we were promoted back to the league.
“If we manage to get three points in this game, who knows, but every game is important now and you can do it. you have to add the three points, nothing else matters.”
“It took them some time. They are different individuals, they get along well.
“They find their feet at different stages, and I think you can tell. you can see the quality of them, and it is That's why they're at City and Arsenal.
“There were some decent performances and they are starting to improve, but they will face different challenges and need to stay focused.
“Brooke played all season, he was with Rotherham in the first half of the season and in the summer he was with England, as he will be in the summer. again this summer, so he really hasn't had a break and that has an impact.
“I like them both a lot, they are good kids who want to learn and we give them opportunities and the rest is up to us. with them.”
“I hope to have Jamie Allen back soon.
“The scan was much better than we were led to believe. When we first got the information and he was examined there was a lot of bruising and he was beaten up and with bruises that came out. ;ram, you? some major damage.
“Fortunately, he did, and players are asking him how he is doing. his injury, so obviously he's still injured. We are in pain, but we hope to see you before the end of the season, which is great. very positive for everyone”.
“For Viktor to be recognized and given the opportunity to win a prestigious award is important. a testament to what everyone thinks of him at the club and beyond.
“His performances were top notch and fingers crossed he can win the award. I am so happy for him.”
“For me, along with the players, it’s important. It's nice to be recognized for everyone's work. To be named alongside Vincent Kompany, who more or less won the championship and was promoted early in a championship that is so far away. It is very difficult.
“Michael Carrick too, who came in and grabbed Middlesbrough by the scruff of the neck and hauled them away for a shot at automatic promotion and we didn’t mention Paul Heckingbottom either.” /em>
“There are some good coaches and being mentioned in the same circles as them is a must. There's no doubt about it, but it's not. Everything for me, three points on Saturday, happy days.”