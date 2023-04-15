Napoli vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Napoli vs Hellas Verona Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Hellas Verona Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Napoli vs Hellas Verona match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Hellas Verona of April 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 5:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 5:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Hellas Verona last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lorenzo Montipò, Diego Coppola, Giangiacomo Magnani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ondrej Duda, Adrien Tamèze, Josh Doig, Davide Faraoni, Milan Djuric, Darko Lazovic and Jayden Braaf.
Lorenzo Montipò, Diego Coppola, Giangiacomo Magnani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ondrej Duda, Adrien Tamèze, Josh Doig, Davide Faraoni, Milan Djuric, Darko Lazovic and Jayden Braaf.
Napoli's last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Hellas Verona players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Hellas Verona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Napoli. Serbian midfielder Darko Lazovic (#8), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 3 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Josh Doig (#3), he plays defensive back and is the second highest assister on the team with 3 assists in 19 games played. He got his third assist last game and could get his fourth on Saturday. Finally, defender Fabio Depaoli (#29) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 2 goals in 24 games played and we could see him get his third goal against Napoli.
Hellas Verona in the tournament
The Verona soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very badly, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table with 5 games won, 7 tied and 17 lost, getting 22 points. This year they are looking to save themselves from relegation and stay in the Italian first division. For that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as Juventus is a good team and Hellas Verona is away. Their last game was on April 9, 2023, they lost 3-1 against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris and in this way they got their sixteenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Napoli Players to Watch
There are three Napoli players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Victor Osimhen (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 19 goals in 21 games played and he scored in the last game against Empoli. Another player is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 22 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 9 assists in 21 games. He has also managed to score 10 goals so we could see him score on Saturday. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Hirving Lozano (#11), he is the team's fourth highest scorer with three goals in just 24 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who brings change to the team whenever he is on the field.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the first position of the general table with 24 games won, 2 tied and 3 lost, getting 74 points . Napoli seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and protect their leadership to be the tournament champions. Their last match was on April 3, 2023, ending in a 1-0 loss against Lazio at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is located in the city of Naples, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, it is currently the home of Napoli in Serie A and underwent a remodeling in 1990.