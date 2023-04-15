Charlotte FC vs Colorado Rapids preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC host the Colorado Rapids at Bank of America Stadium as both teams seek their second win of the season.

The Crown are on a three-game winless run having been defeated 3-1 in Salt Lake last Saturday. Karol Swiderski opened the scoring, but goals from Pablo Ruiz, Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino gave RSL all three points.

Charlotte have conceded 14 goals through their first seven games, second most in MLS with only Montreal giving up more.

The Rapids began their 2023 season with three draws and three defeats, but Diego Rubio found the back of the net in the 68th minute to give Robin Fraser's men their first victory of the season against Kansas City.

Colorado have scored just three times in seven matches and haven't scored more than once in any game since last September.

Team news

Charlotte FC

Guzman Corujo continues to recover after undergoing surgery on his right knee and a timetable for his return is unknown.

Ashley Westwood and McKinzie Gaines have right thigh injuries and are listed as questionable.

Starting goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina has been upgraded to questionable following back surgery, but Pablo Sisniega looks set for another start in his place.

Colorado Rapids

Moise Bombito and Yaya Toure will miss out with left and right knee injuries respectively. Jack Price has an Achilles issue that will sideline him, as well.

Cole Bassett (left hamstring), Braian Galvan (groin) and Andreas Maxso (concussion) are all listed as questionable with Steven Beitashour set to take Maxso's place should he be unavailable.

Ones to watch

Andre Shinyashiki (Charlotte FC)

Facing his former club for the first time since being acquired by the Crown last May, the midfielder has fond memories of his time in Colorado scoring 16 times and added six assists in 86 appearances for the Rapids from 2019-22, claiming MLS Rookie of the Year.

After scoring six times following the trade, the Brazilian hopes to replicate that form in his first full year in Charlotte.

Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids)

His game-winner against Kansas City was the Chilean's 14th winner since joining the Rapids, extending his own club record and enhancing his clutch credentials.

One goal away from tying John Spencer for fourth place on the club's all-time list, Rubio recently became just the fourth Colorado forward to reach 100 appearances, showcasing his durabilty.

After equalling the single-season franchise record with 16 goals last season, he seems to have picked up where he left off last year.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Sisniega; Bronico, Tuiloma, Malanda, Byrne; Bender, Jones, Shinyashiki; Józwiak, Copetti, Swiderski

Colorado Rapids: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Beitashour, Wilson, Rosenberry; Priso-Mbongue, Bassett, Ronan; Nicholson, Yapi, Cabral

Previous meetings

The only other match between Charlotte and Colorado ended in a goalless draw last April.

The Rapids didn't have a single shot on goal as the Crown notched their first-ever point on the road after losing their previous three away matches.

William Yarbrough saved a shot with his hand from Gaines in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to preserve a point for the hosts.

The match will be streamed for free on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.