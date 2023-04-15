New York Red Bulls vs Houston Dynamo preview: How to watch, team news, kickoff time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls host the Houston Dynamo at Red Bull Arena for the first time since 2018 in search of their second win of the season.

New York has picked up seven points from their first seven matches and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tom Barlow rescued a point in the 17th minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw against San Jose last Saturday after Cristian Espinoza had given the Earthquakes a 59th-minute lead.

Houston travel East on the back of a 3-0 defeat of the Los Angeles Galaxy as Amine Bassi scored twice and Hector Herrera also found the back of the net to make it three wins in their last four matches.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Forward Dante Vanzeir is serving the first of a six-game suspension following his racist slur against Jeremy Ebobisse of San Jose last week.

Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Lewis Morgan (hip), Matt Nocita (hamstring), Steven Sserwadda (knee) and Frankie Amaya (ankle) have all been ruled out.

Luquinhas (adductor), John Tolkin (hamstring) and Andres Reyes (adductor) are all listed as questionable but should play and start.

Houston Dynamo

Star man Herrera scored last Saturday, but also received a red card and is therefore suspended for tonight's match.

Ifunyanachi Achara and Tate Schmitt will join Herrera on the sidelines as both are suffering from knee injuries.

Erik Sviatchenko (pending documentation) and Brad Smith (left knee) will make the trip to Harrison, but both are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, S. Nealis, Reyes, Duncan; Edelman; Luquinhas, Casseres Jr., Harper; Burke, Manoel

Houston Dynamo: Clark; Schmitt, Hadebe, Bartlow, Escobar; Carasquilla, Artur, Raines; Franco, Ferreira, Baird

Ones to watch

Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls)

The former Philadelphia forward is in line to make his 100th MLS appearance as New York deals with injuries and suspensions to their main attacking options.

Burke is a creative player that also brings a winning mentality to the lineup and will pose a serious threat to the Houston defense.

Amine Bassi (Houston Dynamo)

The forward's brace last week extended his goal-scoring run to four consecutive games and his penalty kick was the fourth straight match converting from the spot, an MLS record.

Previous meetings

The two sides haven't met since 2018 when Houston overwhelmed New York 4-0.

Mauro Manotas opened the scoring in the 39th minute from a cross by Alberth Elis.

Tomas Martinez doubled the Dynamo's lead, poking a shot inside the right post after Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles punched the initial shot clear.

Elis scored twice in the final 20 minutes, heading in a Romell Quioto cross before skipping in a low shot that trickled off of Robles' hands.

The match will be streamed nationally and for free on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.