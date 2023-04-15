NYCFC vs Nashville SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC host Nashville SC at Citi Field with the Boys In Blue looking to maintain their unbeaten record in Queens.

The two sides are separated by just two points and two places in the table with Nashville sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference while NYCFC is seventh.

Despite having a man advantage for much of their match against Atlanta last week, the Boys In Blue could only manage a 1-1 draw as Gabriel Pereira canceled out Giorgos Giakoumakis' opener.

Nashville was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Toronto last Saturday, having not created any clear-cut chances, but the Boys In Gold have conceded just two goals this season, fewest in MLS.

Team news

NYCFC

Kevin O'Toole is the only absentee for the Boys In Blue as the young defender is out with a lower body injury.

Nashville SC

Nick DePuy and Randall Leal will both miss out with lower body injuries.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Barraza; Cufré, Martins, Chanot, Alfaro; Parks, Sands; Magno, Rodríguez, Pellegrini; Segal

Nashville SC: Willis; Lovitz, Zimmerman, Maher, Moore; Shaffelburg, McCarty, Davis, Muyl; Sapong, Mukhtar

Ones to watch

Gabriel Segal (NYCFC)

Signed from German side FC Koln II, Segal made his first start in the draw against Atlanta and while he's not a top striker, his presence serves another purpose.

He's a more natural fit for the lone striker position than Talles Magno, who may be the Boys In Blue's most dangerous offensive player and he now can play in his preferred spot on the left side of midfield.

Joe Willis (Nashville SC)

The Boys In Gold goalkeeper has been in spectacular form in the early season, stopping 24 of 26 shots faced and posting five clean sheets in seven matches.

While Willis has an elite defense in front of him, his early-season play is also a big reason why Nashville have been so stingy on the defensive end.

Previous meetings

This is the second meeting of the season between NYCFC and Nashville with the Boys In Gold coming out on top 2-0 in the season opener.

Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 34th minute after a set-piece that eventually saw Fafa Picault head the ball down onto the foot of the USMNT defender to beat Luis Barraza.

Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar came on in the 75th minute and set up Jacob Shaffelburg five minutes later, gaining possession, surging past the NYCFC defense and slipping the ball in for Shaffelburg to finish.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.