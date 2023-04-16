Cruz Azul vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs America Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for Cruz Azul vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
3:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
21:10 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 15, 2023
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
Players who have worn both jerseys
In the current squad, on the América side, we have Jonathan Rodríguez, who was one of the most beloved players by the sky-blue fans, for giving them the ninth with his goal. But now he wears the azulcremas colors and knows what it takes to score for both teams.
We also have Néstor Vidrio, a Celeste canterano who was with La Noria until the 2013 Clausura. Another defender, but now on the blue side, Carlos Vargas, who was in the Coapa youth academy, but now wears the blue and white colors.
The biggest Celeste goal
The goals were scored by Cata Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan Rodríguez.
America's biggest goal-scoring record
The goals were scored by Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Henry Martín, Álvaro Fidalgo, Federico Viñas and Chava Reyes.
Watch out for these players
On the Celestes' side, Uriel Antuna is the player to watch with 12 starts and 3 games with 971 minutes and 1 yellow card.
How does Cruz Azul fare?
The team coached by Tuca is looking to get rid of the bad streak they got after the 7-0 defeat, where the players are convinced that they must turn the page after that event.