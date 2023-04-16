Cruz Azul vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Update Live Commentary
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

USA Time: 11:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for Cruz Azul vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs America: of Saturday, April 15, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, April 15, 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, April 15, 2023

23:10 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, April 15, 2023

21:10 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, April 15, 2023

21:10 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, April 15, 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, April 15, 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, April 15, 2023

3:10 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, April 15, 2023

23:10 hours

no transmission.

USA

Saturday, April 15, 2023

23:10 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, April 15, 2023

21:10 hours

In TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday, April 15, 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, April 15, 2023

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, April 15, 2023

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, April 15, 2023

23:10 hours

no transmission.
Players who have worn both jerseys

Over time we have seen many players who have worn both jerseys, idols in one team and not so much in the other. The case of Carlos Hermosillo, Luis el Matador Hernández, El Chaco Giménez, Adrián Alderete, El Maza Rodríguez and Matías Vuoso.

In the current squad, on the América side, we have Jonathan Rodríguez, who was one of the most beloved players by the sky-blue fans, for giving them the ninth with his goal. But now he wears the azulcremas colors and knows what it takes to score for both teams.

We also have Néstor Vidrio, a Celeste canterano who was with La Noria until the 2013 Clausura. Another defender, but now on the blue side, Carlos Vargas, who was in the Coapa youth academy, but now wears the blue and white colors.

The biggest Celeste goal

The Cementeros' power also got the better of the Azulcremas, with a 5 goals to 2 victories, this in the Apertura 2019.

The goals were scored by Cata Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan Rodríguez.

America's biggest goal-scoring record

The eagles have a positive history against Cruz Azul, where last Apertura 2022 tournament they gave a goal recital to the Celestes. Seven goals were enough to beat them. It was one of the most disastrous nights for the fans of the "máquina".

The goals were scored by Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Henry Martín, Álvaro Fidalgo, Federico Viñas and Chava Reyes.

Watch out for these players

Henry Martín is América's player to watch with 14 games, with 12 goals in 1165 minutes, the bomb has had a great season with the Azulcremas.

On the Celestes' side, Uriel Antuna is the player to watch with 12 starts and 3 games with 971 minutes and 1 yellow card.

How does Cruz Azul fare?

The light blue team has 21 points in eighth position, with a good chance of moving up positions, with a very complicated schedule with Chivas and Santos closing their matches. But they need to win two games and only give themselves the chance to lose one game or draw one more. La máquina is coming off a draw against León and a win against the Tuzos.

The team coached by Tuca is looking to get rid of the bad streak they got after the 7-0 defeat, where the players are convinced that they must turn the page after that event. 

How are América coming along?

The eagles are coming off a victory over Rayados by two goals to one, where controversy was the order of the day. The team from Coapa are in third place with 27 points. With two away games and one home game remaining, the team coached by Tano Ortiz is not playing for anything, as they have already qualified for the final phase, the only thing they need to do is to maintain their position and not drop out of the top four, where their next game against Pumas will be much more important for the visitors than for the home team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs America LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
