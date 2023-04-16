Ajax vs Emmen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023
What time is Ajax vs Emmen match for Eredivisie 2023?

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Emmen of April 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Bein Sports

Spain: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Latest Games Ajax vs Emmen

Ajax have dominated the series in the most recent five meetings, winning four games and drawing one.

Emmen 3-3 Ajax, 2022 Eredivisie season

Ajax 4-0 Emmen, 2021 Eredivisie season

Emmen 0-5 Ajax, 2020 Eredivisie season

Ajax 5-0 Emmen, 2019 Eredivisie season

Emmen 2-5 Ajax, 2019 Eredivisie season

Key Player Emmen

Who is expected to have a game with a lot of activity under the three posts is goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart, who should be out on one of his best days to help his team with the mission that they can get some points in one of the most complicated fields in the Netherlands.
Key player Ajax

It seems that the departure of the Mexican Edson Álvarez in the next transfer period is more than imminent due to his good season and good campaigns in recent years, since his work both in the center and in midfield has been highlighted, even by the Dutch press.
Last lineup Emmen

32 Mickey van der Hart, 4 Jeroen Veldmate, 5 Miguel Araujo, 18 Lorenzo Burnet, 17 Mike te Wierik, 23 Ahmed El Messaoudi, 2 Keziah Veendorp, 57 Jeremy Antonisse, 34 Mohamed Bouchouari, 9 Richairo Zivkovic, 77 Ole Romeny.
Last lineup Ajax

12 Geronimo Rulli, 4 Edson Alvarez, 2 Jurriën Timber, 25 Youri Baas, 19 Jorge Sanchez, 21 Florian Grillitsch, 8 Kenneth Taylor, 6 Davy Klaassen, 10 Dusan Tadic, 7 Steven Bergwijn, 23 Steven Berghuis.
Emmen: to give the bell

Emmen have to take points because the fight for non-relegation is also very even and although they only lead Excelsior by one point, they cannot be confident. It should be remembered that the second last place overall is not relegated directly, but goes to a promotion against the third of the Second Division.
Ajax: fighting for the title

Despite the fact that the title is already far away due to the number of points that Feyenoord has and the few games left in the campaign, Ajax cannot give up and has to do everything possible to fight until the end, also considering that they are fighting for second place with PSV and the following week they will face each other.
The Kick-off

The Ajax vs Emmen match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena Stadium, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
