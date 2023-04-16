Ajax vs Emmen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Ajax vs Emmen Live Score in Eredivisie 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Emmen match for the Eredivisie 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Ajax vs Emmen match for Eredivisie 2023?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Emmen of April 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Bein Sports
Spain: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Ajax vs Emmen
Ajax have dominated the series in the most recent five meetings, winning four games and drawing one.
Emmen 3-3 Ajax, 2022 Eredivisie season
Ajax 4-0 Emmen, 2021 Eredivisie season
Emmen 0-5 Ajax, 2020 Eredivisie season
Ajax 5-0 Emmen, 2019 Eredivisie season
Emmen 2-5 Ajax, 2019 Eredivisie season
Key Player Emmen
Who is expected to have a game with a lot of activity under the three posts is goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart, who should be out on one of his best days to help his team with the mission that they can get some points in one of the most complicated fields in the Netherlands.
Key player Ajax
It seems that the departure of the Mexican Edson Álvarez in the next transfer period is more than imminent due to his good season and good campaigns in recent years, since his work both in the center and in midfield has been highlighted, even by the Dutch press.
Last lineup Emmen
32 Mickey van der Hart, 4 Jeroen Veldmate, 5 Miguel Araujo, 18 Lorenzo Burnet, 17 Mike te Wierik, 23 Ahmed El Messaoudi, 2 Keziah Veendorp, 57 Jeremy Antonisse, 34 Mohamed Bouchouari, 9 Richairo Zivkovic, 77 Ole Romeny.
Last lineup Ajax
12 Geronimo Rulli, 4 Edson Alvarez, 2 Jurriën Timber, 25 Youri Baas, 19 Jorge Sanchez, 21 Florian Grillitsch, 8 Kenneth Taylor, 6 Davy Klaassen, 10 Dusan Tadic, 7 Steven Bergwijn, 23 Steven Berghuis.
Emmen: to give the bell
Emmen have to take points because the fight for non-relegation is also very even and although they only lead Excelsior by one point, they cannot be confident. It should be remembered that the second last place overall is not relegated directly, but goes to a promotion against the third of the Second Division.
Ajax: fighting for the title
Despite the fact that the title is already far away due to the number of points that Feyenoord has and the few games left in the campaign, Ajax cannot give up and has to do everything possible to fight until the end, also considering that they are fighting for second place with PSV and the following week they will face each other.
The Kick-off
The Ajax vs Emmen match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena Stadium, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie 2023: Ajax vs Emmen!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.