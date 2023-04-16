Valencia vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Valencia vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Valencia vs Sevilla of April 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Valencia vs Sevilla
Sevilla have dominated the series in the last five games on any court and in any competition, winning three times and drawing twice (the latter two in a row).
Sevilla 1-1 Valencia, season 2022 LaLiga
Valencia 1-1 Sevilla, season 2022 LaLiga
Sevilla 3-1 Valencia, 2021 LaLiga season
Sevilla 1-0 Valencia, 2021 LaLiga season
Sevilla 3-0 Valencia, season 2021 Copa del Rey
Key Player Sevilla
With the casualties that there will be for this game due to the pair of expulsions from the last match, Youssef En-Nesyri will have to have more contact with the ball, but above all, appear in the final zone where he can change the history of the scoreboard in a duel that can be key at the end of the season.
Key player Valencia
Valencia needs goals and for that, attacker Justin Kluivert will have to appear, who will have to carry the weight of the offense, with the mission of winning to avoid the club's relegation to the Second Division.
Last lineup Sevilla
1 Marko Dmitrovic, 6 Nemanja Gudelj, 22 Loïc Badé, 19 Marcos Acuña, 16 Jesús Navas, 17 Erik Lamela, 18 Pape Gueye, 20 Fernando, 15 Youssef En-Nesyri, 25 Bryan Gil, 7 Suso.
Last lineup Valencia
25 Giorgi Mamardashvili, 15 Cenk Özkacar, 12 Mouctar Diakhaby, 14 José Gayà, 20 Dimitri Foulquier, 17 Nicolas Gonzalez, 18 Andre Almeida, 11 Samu Castillejo, 19 Hugo Duro, 16 Samuel Lino, 9 Justin Kluivert.
Sevilla: adequate rotations
The problem for Sevilla is that they are also in the fight to save the team, but at the same time they are in the quarterfinals of the Europa League where they faced Manchester United last Thursday and next Thursday they will receive them, but they should not neglect LaLiga either, so it is likely that there will be rotations for this game.
Valencia: to save the category
Valencia's mission at this point was to fight for the Champions League or Europa League and not to try to save themselves from relegation, but this game is key against a direct rival to get out of the relegation zone and gain confidence after losing last week at Almería. If they win, with a combination of results, they could move up to 15th place.
The Kick-off
The Valencia vs Sevilla match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
