Valencia vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Tune in here Valencia vs Sevilla Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Valencia vs Sevilla match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Valencia vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Valencia vs Sevilla of April 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Latest Games Valencia vs Sevilla

Sevilla have dominated the series in the last five games on any court and in any competition, winning three times and drawing twice (the latter two in a row).

Sevilla 1-1 Valencia, season 2022 LaLiga

Valencia 1-1 Sevilla, season 2022 LaLiga

Sevilla 3-1 Valencia, 2021 LaLiga season

Sevilla 1-0 Valencia, 2021 LaLiga season

Sevilla 3-0 Valencia, season 2021 Copa del Rey

Key Player Sevilla

With the casualties that there will be for this game due to the pair of expulsions from the last match, Youssef En-Nesyri will have to have more contact with the ball, but above all, appear in the final zone where he can change the history of the scoreboard in a duel that can be key at the end of the season.
Image: Marca
Key player Valencia

Valencia needs goals and for that, attacker Justin Kluivert will have to appear, who will have to carry the weight of the offense, with the mission of winning to avoid the club's relegation to the Second Division.
Last lineup Sevilla

1 Marko Dmitrovic, 6 Nemanja Gudelj, 22 Loïc Badé, 19 Marcos Acuña, 16 Jesús Navas, 17 Erik Lamela, 18 Pape Gueye, 20 Fernando, 15 Youssef En-Nesyri, 25 Bryan Gil, 7 Suso.
Last lineup Valencia

25 Giorgi Mamardashvili, 15 Cenk Özkacar, 12 Mouctar Diakhaby, 14 José Gayà, 20 Dimitri Foulquier, 17 Nicolas Gonzalez, 18 Andre Almeida, 11 Samu Castillejo, 19 Hugo Duro, 16 Samuel Lino, 9 Justin Kluivert.
Sevilla: adequate rotations

The problem for Sevilla is that they are also in the fight to save the team, but at the same time they are in the quarterfinals of the Europa League where they faced Manchester United last Thursday and next Thursday they will receive them, but they should not neglect LaLiga either, so it is likely that there will be rotations for this game.
Valencia: to save the category

Valencia's mission at this point was to fight for the Champions League or Europa League and not to try to save themselves from relegation, but this game is key against a direct rival to get out of the relegation zone and gain confidence after losing last week at Almería. If they win, with a combination of results, they could move up to 15th place.
The Kick-off

The Valencia vs Sevilla match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Valencia vs Sevilla!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
