Leon vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Leon vs Chivas can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports and Claro Sports.
Leon vs Chivas can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports and Claro Sports.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alexis Vega, forward. Chivas' 10 has returned from his prolonged injury, after the defeat against America, the questioned player will have to give a great duel and take the victory with Chivas, that victory could give the team the necessary encouragement to close the tournament in the best way and seek to qualify directly, in addition he has the responsibility of not having Guzman on the field.
Watch out for this player from Leon
Victor Davila, forward. A 25 year old Chilean player, he has been with the institution since 2021, in the current tournament with 13 games played he has scored 5 goals, little by little he is starting to be fundamental in the team and that has allowed Leon to have better results, if he continues like this he could have a great final phase and fight for the title.
Last Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo, Guzman, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Cisneros, Rios, Cisneros.
Last alignment Leon
Cota, Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Moreno, Hernandez, Ambriz, Romero, Davila, Alvarado, Di Yorio.
Face to face
Chivas 0-0 Leon
Leon 2-1 Chivas
Chivas 0-3 Leon
Leon 1-3 Chivas
Leon 1-0 Chivas
Leon 2-1 Chivas
Chivas 0-3 Leon
Leon 1-3 Chivas
Leon 1-0 Chivas
Chivas at a decisive moment
Chivas has undoubtedly been one of the best surprises of the tournament, the team made several internal changes and with that, little was expected that they could change things from what was done in past tournaments, but the work done by Paunovic has been more than good, Chivas has gone through many injury problems, Macias has not been able to return and his absence is still prolonged, Vega was out for several weeks, in addition to Brizuela and Briseño, the team is very short in terms of roster and injuries hit very hard, But the team showed personality and achieved good results, now Chivas has a chance to qualify for the top four, they practically depend on themselves to do so and with only a few games left to play, the margin for error is nil, Chivas went through a bad streak of three games without a win and managed to break it against Necaxa, but it will be useless if they cannot make it three out of three against León, so they must show better performance and thus qualify for the top four.
Leon to show the good momentum
Club Leon has been able to stand out thanks to its good work at all levels, since its promotion the team has not stopped being successful and has already won several more titles, with the arrival of Larcamon for the current tournament, the team did not start off at its best, but as the weeks went by the team began to climb positions and suddenly it was already in second place, León's tournament did not make much of a stir until a combination of results placed it in the top positions, There is no doubt that the team is well assembled and this, combined with the coach's experience, has turned Club Leon into a great contender, currently the team is in fourth position with 26 points, their last match was against Cruz Azul, where they ended up with a goalless draw, and the match against Chivas is a very important duel that could bring them closer to the classification and push the red and white team further away.
Intense duel for qualification
The Liga MX is concluding its qualification phase and it is when in the 15th matchday the duels can change the positions, this match between Leon and Chivas is very relevant because both still have a chance to qualify among the top 4 of the table, therefore, we expect a very intense duel with both teams looking for the opponent's goal, undoubtedly one of the best duels of the day.