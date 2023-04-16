Queretaro vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Queretaro vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Queretaro vs Tigres
Tigres 2-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2022
Querétaro 0-1 Tigres, Clausura 2022
Tigres 3-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2021
Querétaro 0-1 Tigres, Clausura 2021
Tigres 3-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2020
Key Player Tigres
Key player Queretaro
Last lineup Tigres
Last lineup Queretaro
Comes to win
"The team today, unlike my philosophy, I have always prioritized the forms, to win by deserving it today, today it must be to win no matter what. Whoever is better, will play, whoever has the desire and the will to play, I have no commitment to anyone," he commented in his presentation to the media.