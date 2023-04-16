Queretaro vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
1:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Queretaro vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Tigres match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
12:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Queretaro vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Tigres of April 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

12:50 PMan hour ago

Last games Queretaro vs Tigres

The Felinos have clearly dominated the feathered side with five consecutive victories on any field and have not lost at the Corregidora for more than 15 years.

Tigres 2-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2022

Querétaro 0-1 Tigres, Clausura 2022

Tigres 3-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2021

Querétaro 0-1 Tigres, Clausura 2021

Tigres 3-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2020

12:45 PMan hour ago

Key Player Tigres

Undoubtedly, Tigres is not going through one of its best moments, due to a lack of play and injuries, but there is no doubt about the ability of French striker André-Pierre Gignac who, at any moment from his boots, can change the history of the game and should be followed closely.
Foto: Imago7
Image: Imago7
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Queretaro

It seems that there are players made for a certain team and that is the case with Gil Alcalá when he wears the Querétaro jersey, who has regained his level and has been key to the Gallo's awakening in this Clausura 2023.
12:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 13 Diego Reyes, 27 Jesús Angulo, 14 Jesús Garza, 5 Rafael Carioca, 19 Guido Pizarro, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 20 Javier Aquino, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 16 Diego Lainez.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Queretaro

1 Gil Alcalá, 6 Miguel Barbieri, 35 Kevin Balanta, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 2 Omar Mendoza, 23 Christian River, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 11 Manuel Duarte, 18 Pablo Barrera, 19 Raúl Zúñiga, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda.
12:25 PM2 hours ago

Comes to win

During his presentation, Robert Dante Siboldi made it clear that he is coming to continue making history and to add more titles to the club, but that at the moment the mission is to win no matter what, and then the forms will be analyzed in detail.

"The team today, unlike my philosophy, I have always prioritized the forms, to win by deserving it today, today it must be to win no matter what. Whoever is better, will play, whoever has the desire and the will to play, I have no commitment to anyone," he commented in his presentation to the media.

12:20 PM2 hours ago

Tigres: a new era

Although the era of Robert Dante Siboldi began last Thursday with the Concachampions match against Motagua, the UANL Tigres still have three games left to look for a direct place in the Playoffs or, alternatively, to ensure they play the Playoffs match at home, as their numbers and performances dropped under Chima Ruiz, which led to his departure from the feline institution.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Querétaro: to save themselves from being last in the percentage table

With 9 points still in dispute, the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro are 5 points behind the Xolos of Tijuana to avoid being last in the percentage and, if they manage to overtake them, they could qualify for the Playoffs, so the mission of Mauro Gerk's team is still present, especially after two consecutive victories that have catapulted them to ninth place overall, before this matchday.
12:10 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Queretaro vs Tigres match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
12:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Queretaro vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
