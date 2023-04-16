Volendam vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Volendam vs PSV in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Volendam vs PSV match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Volendam vs PSV match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Volendam vs PSV of April 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:45 a.m.
Chile: 10:45 a.m.
Colombia: 08:45 hours
Peru: 08:45 hours
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 08:45 hours
Uruguay: 10:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:45 hours
Spain: 15:45 hours
Mexico: 08:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:45 a.m.
Chile: 10:45 a.m.
Colombia: 08:45 hours
Peru: 08:45 hours
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 08:45 hours
Uruguay: 10:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:45 hours
Spain: 15:45 hours
Where and how Volendam vs PSV live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Volendam vs PSV in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Volendam vs PSV in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 57th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead, as well as taking the three points, leaving the balance in favor of PSV with 41 wins, 10 draws and 5 wins for Volendam.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 5 wins for PSV, 0 for Volendam and 0 draws, leaving the scales very uneven.
PSV Eindhoven 7-1 FC Volendam, 31 Aug, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 0-2 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Jan, 2021, Dutch Cup
FC Volendam 0-2 PSV Eindhoven, 26 Oct, 2017, Dutch Cup
FC Volendam 3-5 PSV Eindhoven, 8 Feb, 2009, Netherlands Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 FC Volendam, 27 Sep, 2008, Netherlands Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 7-1 FC Volendam, 31 Aug, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 0-2 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Jan, 2021, Dutch Cup
FC Volendam 0-2 PSV Eindhoven, 26 Oct, 2017, Dutch Cup
FC Volendam 3-5 PSV Eindhoven, 8 Feb, 2009, Netherlands Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 FC Volendam, 27 Sep, 2008, Netherlands Eredivisie
Watch out for this PSV player
Xavi Simons, 19 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his 28th game in all competitions, 28 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 14 goals in the Eredivisie and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Volendam player
The Dutch striker, Daryl van Mieghem, 33 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 17 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the tournament and 3 assists in the Eredivisie with Volendam, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
How are Volendam coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against FC Emmen, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Heerenveen 2-1 FC Volendam, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Utrecht 0-0 FC Volendam, 2 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 2-1 Fortuna Sittard, 17 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 FC Volendam, 12 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 3-1 FC Emmen, Mar 4, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2-1 FC Volendam, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Utrecht 0-0 FC Volendam, 2 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 2-1 Fortuna Sittard, 17 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 FC Volendam, 12 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 3-1 FC Emmen, Mar 4, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How are PSV coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-2 against SC Cambuur, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Excelsior, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Spakenburg 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 4 Apr, 2023, Dutch Cup
NEC Nijmegen 2-4 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Apr, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Vitesse 1-1 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 5-2 SC Cambuur, 12 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Excelsior, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Spakenburg 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, 4 Apr, 2023, Dutch Cup
NEC Nijmegen 2-4 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Apr, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Vitesse 1-1 PSV Eindhoven, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 5-2 SC Cambuur, 12 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Sevilla makes offer
Erick Gutierrez is living a great moment with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. Many rumors place the player in the orbit of Sevilla. The Spanish club has already made a statement on the matter.
"We can be interested in a lot of players. Erick Gutierrez is a guy who is doing well in the Netherlands. He has maturity in his game and a good status in Eindhoven. We are overpopulated in that position at the moment. Our policy is not to give any clues," explained Emilio de Dios, Sevilla's scouting manager.
"We can be interested in a lot of players. Erick Gutierrez is a guy who is doing well in the Netherlands. He has maturity in his game and a good status in Eindhoven. We are overpopulated in that position at the moment. Our policy is not to give any clues," explained Emilio de Dios, Sevilla's scouting manager.