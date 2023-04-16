Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live match, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN, Star + y NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings of April 15th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (April 16) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Domantas Sabonis stands out. The 29-year-old is the team's best scorer in the postseason with an average of 25.6 points per game, achieved in 78 games played, where he averages 31.3 minutes played per game.

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 36-year-old is the team's best scorer in the postseason with an average of 25.6 points per game, achieved in 60 games played, where he has an average of 36.7 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVincenzo

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

23- Draymond Green

30- Stephen Curry

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have returned to the playoffs after 16 seasons and have managed to build the confidence necessary to establish themselves as one of the favorites on the road to the title, only they will have to face the reigning champions right out of the gate to show what the team is made of at this stage. With Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter at the helm, they will try to spring a surprise. In the Western Conference they finished in third place, with a percentage of .585, after 48 wins in 82 games.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors come into these playoffs in the middle of an upward curve, adding eight wins in their last 10 games. The season had its ups and downs and a very critical moment when Steph Curry was not available, but they were able to overcome it thanks to Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole mainly and now being in the postseason with their stars at their disposal, they are one of the favorites to win the title, seeking it for the second consecutive season. In the Western Conference they finished in sixth place with a .537 percentage after 44 wins in 82 games.

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
