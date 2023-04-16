Roma vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Roma vs Udinese Live Score
How to watch Roma vs Udinese Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Roma - Udinese live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
Last lineup Udinese
Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Lazar Samardzic, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto
Last lineup Roma
Rui Patrício; Zalewski, Mancini, Ibañez, Smalling; Dybala, Cristante, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Abraham
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Roma vs Udinese will be Antonio Giua; Fabiano Preti, first line; Fabrizio Lombardo, second line; Juan Luca Sacchi, fourth assistant.
How does Udinese arrive?
On the other hand, the Bianconeri, coached by Andrea Sottil, do not have aspirations of being able to enter European competitions next season due to the place they occupy in the standings. However, Udinese wants to climb up the standings to be able to aspire to a place at least in the Europa League. Udinese comes to this match after playing against Monza on matchday 29, which ended in a draw where the home side equalized the score at 2 after a penalty in the 92nd minute. The Bianconeri are currently in 10th place in Serie A with 39 points from 9 wins, 12 draws and 8 defeats.
How does Rome arrive?
The team led by José Mourinho, has gradually resumed its best level since they are alive in the Europa League and are in the top 5 in this season of Serie A, however, they must not stop stepping on the accelerator if they want to stay in the area of European places. That is why they must take advantage of Inter's failure to win and Milan's draw, as well as their home advantage, to get 3 points and continue to secure their place in next season's Champions League. Roma comes into this match after losing narrowly to Feyenoord in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. In the local league, the capital outfit managed a 1-0 win over Torino. Since the start of the season, Roma have won 16 of the 29 matches played so far in Serie A, with a record of 5 draws and 8 defeats, placing them in position 3 with 53 points.
Matchday 30 of Serie A
This Sunday, we will have a Serie A match that will close Sunday's 30th matchday. Rome's Stadio Olimpico will witness this clash between Roma and Udinese. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to keep climbing positions in this competition, especially Roma, which is consolidating its place in next season's Champions League. Will the home team or the visitors be able to get the victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Roma
The Roma - Udinese match will be played at the Olimpico de Roma stadium, in Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
