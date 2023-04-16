AS Monaco vs Lorient LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, Lille vs Montpellier, Auxerre vs Nantes, Clermont vs Angers, Brest vs Nice, Strasbourg vs Ajaccio and Marseille vs Troyes will be played.
Stay tuned for AS Monaco vs Lorient live in Ligue 1
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for AS Monaco vs Lorient live in Ligue 1 matchday 31, as well as the latest information from the Stade Louis II. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch AS Monaco vs Lorient online live in Ligue 1
AS Monaco vs Lorient match can be seen on ESPN.
AS Monaco vs Lorient can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
AS Monaco vs Lorient can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the AS Monaco vs Lorient match day 31 of the Ligue 1?
This is the kickoff time for the AS Monaco vs Lorient match on April 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 9:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 04:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee B. Dechepy, a referee with a lot of experience in Ligue 1. Dechepy, a referee with a lot of experience in Ligue 1, will have the task of bringing order to the match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best of the day.
Background
The record leans towards Monaco, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for Monaco, 4 draws and only 3 victories for Lorient, so tomorrow Monaco will be the favorite to take the 3 points in this 31st round of Ligue 1.
How is Lorient arriving?
Lorient comes from a goalless draw against Marseille and rescue a very important point, in the general table is in 10th position with 45 points and a record of 12 wins, 9 draws and 9 defeats, if they win tomorrow could climb to 8th position, it is expected to be a match full of intensity and goals.
How does Monaco arrive?
Monaco comes from a 2-2 draw against Nantes, a match that had many chances, but in the end they had to share points, in the general table they are in 4th position with 58 points and a record of 17 wins, 7 draws and 6 defeats, they will look to continue climbing in the general table, if they win they could reach the 3rd position.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the AS Monaco vs Lorient live stream, corresponding to the match day 31 of the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Louis II, at 09:00.