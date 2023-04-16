West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the West Ham vs Arsenal match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Arsenal:
Probable West Ham:
Desfalcations:
Arsenal: William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny remain in the medical department.
Assistants: Lee Betts and Timothy Wood
VAR: John Brooks
Arsenal
Coming from a draw last weekend, Arsenal held on to the lead with 73 points, but saw the second-placed team close in on the table. The Gunners are still without Tomiyasu and Elneny, who is injured, while Saliba is also recovering physically.
WEST HAM
In 15th place in the championship with 30 points, West Ham are on a winning streak and are looking for another victory to stay away from the relegation zone. Scamacca is the only confirmed casualty.
TIME AND PLACE!
Despite a difficult time in the Premier League, West Ham are fighting for a place in the semifinal of the Uefa Conference League. Last Thursday, the Hammers drew away from home against Gent and will decide this weekend at home.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are still in the fight to win a title that has not come for almost two decades. Mikel Arteta's men were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend, but were on a seven-game winning streak in the Premier League.
Arsenal are strongly favored, despite the fact that they are playing away from home. The match is on for West Ham vs. Arsenal at 09 a.m. (ET), Olympic Stadium, London, England.
Premier League Round 31
Date: 16 April 2023
Time: 9:00am (ET)
Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.