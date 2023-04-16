West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Arsenal on TV and in real time?

West Ham and Arsenal
Premier League Round 31

Date: 16 April 2023

Time: 9:00am (ET)

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England

Broadcast: Star+.

When is the West Ham vs Arsenal match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between West Ham and Arsenal will start at 10am (ET), being played at the Olympic Stadium in London, England, in the 31st round of the Premier League. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Arsenal:

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães e Zinchenko; Xhaka e Partey; Saka, Odegaard e Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.
Probable West Ham:

Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma; Ings, Antonio
Desfalcations:

West Ham: Gianluca Scamacca remains in the medical department.

Arsenal: William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny remain in the medical department.

EYES ON THE WHISTLE!

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Lee Betts and Timothy Wood

VAR: John Brooks

Arsenal

Although the duel is away from home, the Gunners are the favorites in the fight for three more points towards the title. Currently at the top of the league table with 73 points, six more than rivals Manchester City, the team is striving to lift the trophy it has not lifted for 20 years and win its 14th English title. In other words, they are not going to make life any easier for the home team.

Coming from a draw last weekend, Arsenal held on to the lead with 73 points, but saw the second-placed team close in on the table. The Gunners are still without Tomiyasu and Elneny, who is injured, while Saliba is also recovering physically.

 

WEST HAM

The Hammers are not having good results in the Premier League and now want to reverse the situation as soon as possible in order not to be relegated. The positive point is that in the Conference League the team is in good shape and recently got a draw against Gent, in Belgium, in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

In 15th place in the championship with 30 points, West Ham are on a winning streak and are looking for another victory to stay away from the relegation zone. Scamacca is the only confirmed casualty.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between West Ham and Arsenal is valid for the 31st round of the Premier League.

Despite a difficult time in the Premier League, West Ham are fighting for a place in the semifinal of the Uefa Conference League. Last Thursday, the Hammers drew away from home against Gent and will decide this weekend at home.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are still in the fight to win a title that has not come for almost two decades. Mikel Arteta's men were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend, but were on a seven-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Arsenal are strongly favored, despite the fact that they are playing away from home. The match is on for West Ham vs. Arsenal at 09 a.m. (ET), Olympic Stadium, London, England.

Welcome and welcome to the West Ham vs Arsenal live score

