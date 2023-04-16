Atletico Nacional vs America Cali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Colombian League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali Live Score!
How to watch Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali live on TV, your option is: TUDN USA
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali match for Liga BetPlay?
This is the start time of the game Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali of April 16th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Chile: 5:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Colombia: 3:30 PM on WIN Sports + and WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
USA (ET): 4:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele and ViX
Spain: 10:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Mexico: 2:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX and Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 3:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Uruguay: 5:30 PM
Venezuela: 4:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Key player - America de Cali
In América de Cali, the presence of Facundo Suárez stands out. The 28-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the BetPlay League with five goals. In addition, he has participated with two assists. He has 977 minutes in 12 games played, where he has played as a starter in all of them.
Key player - Atletico Nacional
In Atlético Nacional, the presence of Dorlan Pabon stands out. The 35-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the BetPlay League with three goals. In addition, he has two assists. He has 777 minutes in 10 games played, where he has started eight of them.
Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali history
In short tournaments...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in short tournaments in the first division, we count 43 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Atletico Nacional with 19 victories, while America de Cali has won 15, for a balance of nine draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Atletico Nacional has been at home against America de Cali in short tournaments, there are 22 matches, where the verdolagas have the advantage with 13 wins over the six that the escarlatas have achieved. There have been three ties.
America de Cali
America de Cali recently lost at home against Águilas Doradas and now they will have to look for the points they lost at home. It will be a very important match for Guimaraes' team if it wants to stay firmly among the top of the standings.
Atletico Nacional
Atletico Nacional arrives to this match in the midst of a crisis due to the last result obtained (defeat against Junior) and an atmosphere that is not the best among the directors and the fans. With a complex schedule due to the number of matches they will play this month, although most of them in the city, Autuori's team will have to get back on track in a very tough match against an opponent that has a lot of explosiveness in attack.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atletico Nacional vs Atletico Nacional live match, as well as the latest information from the Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.