Atletico Nacional vs America Cali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Colombian League Match
Image: Pablo Durango (VAVEL Colombia)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:00 PM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atletico Nacional vs Atletico Nacional live match, as well as the latest information from the Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.

11:55 AM44 minutes ago

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali live on TV, your option is: TUDN USA

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali match for Liga BetPlay?

This is the start time of the game Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali of April 16th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Chile: 5:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Colombia: 3:30 PM on WIN Sports + and WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
USA (ET): 4:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele and ViX
Spain: 10:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Mexico: 2:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele, ViX and Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 3:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele
Uruguay: 5:30 PM
Venezuela: 4:30 PM on RCN Nuestra Tele

11:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - America de Cali

In América de Cali, the presence of Facundo Suárez stands out. The 28-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the BetPlay League with five goals. In addition, he has participated with two assists. He has 977 minutes in 12 games played, where he has played as a starter in all of them.

11:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Atletico Nacional

In Atlético Nacional, the presence of Dorlan Pabon stands out. The 35-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the BetPlay League with three goals. In addition, he has two assists. He has 777 minutes in 10 games played, where he has started eight of them.

11:35 AMan hour ago

Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali history

These two teams have faced each other 254 times in the league. The statistics are in favor of Atletico Nacional, which has won 90 times, while America de Cali has won 86 times, leaving a balance of 78 draws.

In short tournaments...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in short tournaments in the first division, we count 43 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Atletico Nacional with 19 victories, while America de Cali has won 15, for a balance of nine draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Atletico Nacional has been at home against America de Cali in short tournaments, there are 22 matches, where the verdolagas have the advantage with 13 wins over the six that the escarlatas have achieved. There have been three ties.

11:30 AMan hour ago

America de Cali

America de Cali recently lost at home against Águilas Doradas and now they will have to look for the points they lost at home. It will be a very important match for Guimaraes' team if it wants to stay firmly among the top of the standings.

11:25 AMan hour ago

Atletico Nacional

Atletico Nacional arrives to this match in the midst of a crisis due to the last result obtained (defeat against Junior) and an atmosphere that is not the best among the directors and the fans. With a complex schedule due to the number of matches they will play this month, although most of them in the city, Autuori's team will have to get back on track in a very tough match against an opponent that has a lot of explosiveness in attack.

11:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium

The Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, located in the city of Medellín, in the department of Antioquia, in Colombia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 40,943 spectators.
11:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga BetPlay match: Atletico Nacional vs America de Cali Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo