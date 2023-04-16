Kilmarnock vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic?
If you want to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic live it can be followed on television through Paramount +.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Kilmarnock vs Celtic?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 13:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Watch out for this player at Celtic
Kyogo Furuhashi, who has 28 goals and four assists in 2023. The 28-year-old Japanese attacker is coming off a brace against Rangers in his most recent game.
Watch out for this player at Kilmarnock
Daniel Armstrong has 10 goals and seven assists this season. The 25-year-old Scottish striker last scored on April 1 from the penalty spot;
How are Celtic coming along?
The Glasgow team arrives after beating the direct rival in the derby, the Rangers 3-2 and have won all matches except a draw during this 2023. The last time they lost in an official match was on November 2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Real Madrid. Right now they are the leaders of the Scottish League with 88 points, 12 points ahead of second-placed Rangers;
How does Kilmarnock arrive?
They are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Aberdeen in their most recent encounter and have only one win in their last seven matches. Right now they are the second last of the Scottish Premiership with 28 points, that is to say they are in the relegation group;
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two Scottish teams is in favor of Celtic, which has won 172 times, 31 times Kilmarnock has won, while 50 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 14, 2023 in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup where Celtic won 2-0;
Venue: The match will be played at Rugby Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1899 and has a capacity of 18128 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kilmarnock and Celtic meet in the match corresponding to the 32nd round of the Scottish Premiership;
